The Oscars: updates from the live winners – Taika Waititi wins an Academy Award

Kiwi filmmaker Taika Waititi became the last Kiwi to win an Oscar, winning the best screenplay for Jojo Rabbit at the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

“Thank you, Kia Ora,” said a slightly nervous Waititi when accepting the Academy Award.

He thanked his mother and dedicated the award to indigenous children around the world.

This is the first Oscar nomination and the third for Waititi. He has followed a series of New Zealand Oscar winners over the decades, including Peter Jackson, Jane Campion and Anna Paquin.

“Amazing. Thanks,” said Waititi, holding the statue. “It’s really light. It’s supposed to be heavy,” he joked, before thanking his mother “for being my mother and for, I mean, for many other reasons. For having me gave the book I adapted. This movie would not have existed without you doing that. “

He also thanked the producers of the film and said there were many others he wanted to thank but could not “remember them”.

“That’s it,” he joked, before saying he hoped to inspire other indigenous children around the world.

Among the candidates are a handful of New Zealanders. Taika Waititi and Anthony McCarten compete for the prize for the best adapted script for Jojo Rabbit and The Two Popes, against writers for The Irishman, Joker and Little Women. Aucklander Tom Eagles is nominated for the best editing for Jojo Rabbit.

Jojo Rabbit is up for six awards in total, including the best picture.

Joker, with Joaquin Phoenix leading the pack with 11 nominations.

