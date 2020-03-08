The Osundairo Brothers Showcase Acting Skills in Bizarre Comedy Sketch

Jussie Smolletare said to be “attackers” Abel and Live Osundairo show off their acting skills in a new sketch that should be a joke … but it really just looks weird as hell.

As our sources tell us, Abel and Ola recently hit the sketch as a way to show off their acting chops and return to the industry. We were told it had the title “50 Shades of Black” … but, no, it had nothing to do with the alleged racist attack on Jussie.

It’s about siblings having a good time with some girl friends – which, as you can see in the photos from the set, wear fatigue or simply naked with black body paint . They plan to slow down the women, but they are obviously quiet.

Imagine ‘Fifty Hades’ met “Hustler.”

Remember, Abel and Ola used to be extras in “Empire” and how they met Jussie. However, ever since they called him outside – say he hired them to attack a phony attack – they had trouble scoring gigs.

Play video content

TMZ.com

As you know … Abel’s mostly boxing in Chicago, knock at opponents and training with Floyd Mayweather‘s famous trainer. He reached for one, too star role on a movie, but super low budget, and ousted Ola.

We can’t confirm how ridiculous their new sketch will be coming out, but it’s sure to HAVE the title. We were told that the finished product will be released on YouTube and IG in the spring.