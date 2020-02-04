The other big questions that Georgian football is facing in the 2020 season

Welcome to Hello UGA, Your one-stop shop for football news from Georgia. Visit us every weekday morning to learn everything you need to know about football, recruitment, basketball, and more in Georgia.

The other big questions about Georgian football in the 2020 season

At this point, everyone is aware of the intrigues related to the crime in Georgia. Will new quarterback Jamie Newman and offensive coordinator Todd Monken be able to prevent an offense that could be considered mediocre last season?

Of course, this will be a big topic of conversation this off-season. ESPN described it as Georgia’s biggest question for the 2020 season. The word “stone age” was used to describe Georgia’s offensive last season, and the task Newman and Monken might have to face is what Georgia does again a college football playoff participant.

But Newman and Monken aren’t the only question marks surrounding this Georgian team in 2020. We knew that the broad recipient position in 2019 would be a big problem. However, it is not clear enough that Jim Chaney switched to James Coley.

Below we ask some of the other big and equally important questions about the next season of the Georgian football team.

Will Zamir White play the lead role in walking back?

For the first time since 2012, Georgia does not return a rusher who has had at least 500 rushing yards in the past season. In addition to the late D’Andre Swift, Georgia has to replace his second best rusher in Brian Herrien.

White figures get the first crack, like he did in the sugar bowl. He ran for 92 yards and a touchdown in this game against the Baylor Bears.

White has had high expectations since he arrived in Georgia, probably until that moment. He also had two ACL injuries and is playing behind a line that will have to replace four starting players next season.

White won’t be the only one Georgia can turn to, as the Bulldogs can also turn to James Cook, Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton, and Daijun Edwards.

Georgia will have to get more out of its passing game next season. But while Kirby Smart is still the head coach, Georgia will rely on his running game to wear down the teams. Make sure White is the first to have the chance to become the next great member of the RBU.

How is Dominick Blaylock’s ACL cured?

A lot has been done about George Pickens and his potential for the next season. Given its performance in the sugar bowl, it’s easy to understand why.

But a man will not be able to lift the entire reception room. Pickens is not an incredible hulk, even if he sometimes plays the way he does. He’ll need help.

Georgia has a variety of options to get another passing catch production. As part of the 2020 signing class, five broadband receivers will be presented, led by three top 100 potential customers such as Marcus Rosemy, Arian Smith and Jermaine Burton.

While expectations may be high for them, no one offers the promise and potential that a healthy blowlock can mean for the crime.

In 2019, Blaylock took second place in the team in touchdown catches and led the team in yards per reception. He also has injury concerns because he tore his ACL 37:10 in the loss to LSU.

Blaylock was operated on her torn knee and is expected to be operational at the beginning of the fall camp. But not all ACL injuries heal equally because some last longer than others. A healthy blaylock would make it easier for everyone on the Georgia offensive.

His presence alone could really help get Georgia out of the Stone Age.

What will the offensive line look like?

After the departure of Andrew Thomas, Isaiah Wilson, Solomon Kindley, Cade Mays and Sam Pittman, the Georgia 2020 offensive line will look drastically different. Sure, we have an idea of ​​what the group could look like next season when Trey Hill, Ben Cleveland and Jamaree Salyer return.

But how well the device performs is up for debate. Matt Luke will be busy, especially when he gets the signatures from Sedrick Van Pran-Granger and Broderick Jones. Talent shouldn’t be a problem, nor should Luke’s coaching ability. These are the reasons why this isn’t a bigger question for next season.

However, the best offensive lines shine because the five players are able to work and shine as one. Georgia has to get out of this group next season.

The Bulldogs are still considered one of the better offensive lines in the country. Would a switch from a great offensive line to a good one prevent possible growth that we would see next season? This is something that Monken, Luke and this position group will have to respond to next season.

Is the depth of the line of defense tested?

Georgia will bring Jordan Davis, Travon Walker and Malik Herring back from last season. Julian Rochester is another year away from his ACL injury and the Bulldogs have signed a 5-star defensive attack against Jalen Carter in 2020 recruitment class.

Although it will not be easy to assume that this group will get better next season. Five seniors went for as much top talent as this group has. Tyler Clark was the most disturbing defender last year, while Michael Barnett Georgia also gave important snapshots in the nose-tackle position.

Georgia will address Bill Norton, Tymon Mitchell, and Zion Louge, all of whom have signed on as 2019 recruitment class members. Smart and Dan Lanning like to rotate a number of bodies throughout the defense. This keeps the players fresh and the Georgian defense can theoretically rest better at the end of the games.

But will Georgia’s strong defense with untested depth shine across the board as it did in 2019? The Bulldogs gave up just two quick touchdowns throughout the season. If the starters in this unit injure themselves, which is common in a violent game like soccer, this is a cause for concern for this group.

