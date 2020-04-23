The other racist of the Vancouver man was caught on camera; the suspect

VANCOUVER –

Vancouver police said they have identified one of the accused in the attack on an elderly man with dementia.

The assault was captured by a surveillance camera in the east of Vancouver’s convenience store.

Investigators described the incident as being racially biased, and he said it started when the victim, who had what they called “depression”, went to the store.

Employees of a store near 1 Avenue and Nanaimo Street were trying to help a 92-year-old man when another customer started shouting at Asian men against him, authorities said. have said.

Some of these comments were related to COVID-19.

Police say the dispute continued outside the supermarket, where it was alleged the old man was being pushed. He fell to the floor and hit his head, police said.

By the time police arrived at the store, another man was involved.

When the incident took place on March 13, police did not release any footage and footage of the assault until Wednesday.

On Thursday, police said they had listed the accused as what they were investigating as a hate crime.

Sgt. Aaron Roed said in an email to the media that police received “a lot of information” after asking for the public’s help in identifying the man in the video.

They have identified the accused, Roed said, but police have not yet released his name.

An investigation into what the police call the discrimination is, and who has more information call police at 604-717-2763.

“Investigators will provide additional information with information and information from the public. They will reach out to specific people if they need more information,” Roed said.

Information can also be anonymously posted through the Crime Stoppers.

On Wednesday, the Vancouver Police Department issued a report that racial profiling – especially against people of Asian descent – has been ramping up in the city since the launch of COVID-19.

There have been a total of 12 hate crimes by Americans in recent years. Nine news reports have been posted in the first few months of 2020.

“We know that racism and anti-Semitism are often unreliable. We believe that the increase in March is a bigger issue,” Const. Tania Visintin said.

“We are asking for victims or people who see a hate crime to come forward and report the incident to police so they can investigate.”

.