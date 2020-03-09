The Ottawa Aces will join League One since 2021 with the goal of the Super League

% MINIFYHTMLdfe3d973dcebfddd13289f7deadd37d311%

The Ottawa Aces will play their home games at TD Place when they enter League One in 2021

A second Canadian club, the Ottawa Aces, was officially launched, with big ambitions to follow the Toronto Wolfpack in the Super League.

The Rugby Football League confirmed Ottawa’s participation in League One from 2021, while announcing a 12-month delay for New York because it considers two North American trips in a season will present unfair demands on part-time players.

The club, which was set up through a relocation of the former Hemel League One team to the Canadian capital, will play home games at TD Place with a capacity for 24,000 people.

Canadian Eric Pérez, who founded Toronto in 2016, says the Aces will be full time from the start and will fund all travel and accommodation costs for visiting teams “until collectively we all consider that we do not we need more. “

Pérez also said the club will have a UK base and that former Hemel rugby director Dean Thomas will have an administrative role.

The team is likely to play home match blocks starting at the end of March (First League starts later than Championship and Super League) but has not yet appointed a coach and will wait until the June deadline for players. without a contract. signings.

The Aces will duplicate the Toronto model, who achieved his original five-year goal of reaching the Super League with two years to spare while paying attention to the teachings of the Wolfpack, who has lost their best six games so far. .

“A five-year plan makes a lot of sense to us, if you ask for a little more, so be it,” Pérez said.

“The number one plan is to get into the Championship and swim around the bottom of the table until we get to the Super League.”

“I don’t want to rush to get to the Super League. I’m looking to give Ottawa residents a competitive, exciting and fun team to look at in a great environment that is capable of beating anyone on a daily basis.

“I want to make sure that once we get to the Super League, we are stable and can continue. It’s a difficult transition from the Championship to the Super League.”