The Outcasts: Stay Young

Another one of the Last Punks Standing, the Outcasts release a new single on a choice of colored vinyl – and they sound as good as ever. Ged Babey looks back briefly while we premiere the video for “Stay Young”. Yes, quite ironic, but ‘stay young’ up here (ticking his head).

The Undertones had the crazy pop hits, Stiff Little Fingers had the punk credibility and commented “the problems,” but my personal favorite of all the punk bands in Northern Ireland were always the Outcasts.

They had the best name, sang about teen uprising, frustration and inadequacy, but looked as hard as nails. They had an unpretentious habit that they had to deal with, but who made glamor-inspired punk pops. They later made large brash windy rocks before turning to psychobilly surf punk in an effort to keep it fresh and exciting.

I reviewed the compilation of the singles from the bands on Anagram Records in 2007 and the headline was ‘Northern Irelands Most Punk & True’ but was a bit stingy with the star rating. It is still online here and it was the first time my name appeared in a Wikipedia article – another reason why I will always love the Outcasts!

So here is a brief history of The Outcasts in five videos, including the brand new 2020 single.

Self-conscious above you

It is really embarrassing at school / when the teachers ask me what I do / and I dream about you. An absolute twenty-four carrot punk classic

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MbP6afSdKJA (/ embed)

Just another teenage rebel

Played again later for the movie Good Vibrations – this is the original footage – just look at that dance floor!

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ESc2a_GOvB0 (/ embed)

Winter

Studs, leather caps and topless skins – the Winter Promo is a classic of over-egging the punk machismo and ultimately a little gay-bar.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QoRboq8N8ag (/ embed)

1969 / Psychotic Shakedown

Covering Stooges and the psychobilly surf-punk phase with an eye on the teenage market with Billy Idol goes to the image of Batcave. Sisters of Mercy also discussed 1969 around the same time, while the alarm made the hairstyle a success, but with much weaker music.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BawYquH6jpI (/ embed)

Stay young

Forty-two years later and the teenage rebels are older, but not wiser and braver the cold to make a video for a great piece of poppy punk rock’nroll with a taste of The Boys. Greg Cowan looks like a punk rock Keef Richards vibe about him, but they look like they’re having fun. Watch out for Terry Hooleys’ guest appearance at the end!

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Si513OCByYQ (/ embed)

Never the coolest or technically “the best” punk band ever, but that was never the point. They did it their way, they had fun, they gave everything they had, they had bad luck (founding member Colin Cowan died in a car accident) but they made some great records and are always shit-hot live. And they’re damn well loved by punk rock outcasts and fans (including myself) from all over the world for their part in defining punk rock from their side of the world.

Viva the Outcasts! May they never grow old, above (tap head).

