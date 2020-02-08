The outgoing referee admits that Tyler Simmons scored a goal in the national championship game

It was a piece that UGA could have cost the 2017 national championship.

And Dan Capron, who retires as a long-time Big Ten umpire, admitted that his crew had missed the great reputation that helped Alabama in the rally to beat the UGA for the national title in an interview with the Teddy Greenstein from Chicago Tribune.

Flashback: The Bulldogs were 13-0 up in the third quarter when Simmons blocked a barge deep in the Alabama area that may have brought the game to its knees. Simmons was, however, punished for offside, although TV replay showed that Simmons was clearly not an offside. (See video at the bottom of the page)

Here is the confession from Capron, the chief referee for this notorious game:

“We had a failure. Alabama was on the ropes. They were deep in their own territory and poking. The barge is blocked. There is a flag on the ground because the linesman had Georgia offside. Oh boy. He (the player, Tyler Simmons) actually had a run start and set the schedule (right). He was not offside. “

Asks Capron to accept his crew’s mistake years later. Even more surprising / troubling for Bulldog fans is that Capron has another confession from the same game:

“But that (Simmons’ mistake) wasn’t my call. The blocking back moved in a split second before snapping in. That was a false start. That should have been my call. It still wouldn’t have been a blocked barge, but a five -Yard penalty for the offense.

“You never want to make a mistake in such a top-class atmosphere.”

The Simmons penalty annoyed so many UGA fans (and rightly so, of course) that the call failed became a meme, and T-shirts were even made, Simmons would probably have turned into a football legend in Georgia if the right call had been made and the UGA won.

The surprising admission won’t force Alabama to hand over the 2017 trophy to Georgia, but it may allow some Bulldog fans to move forward.

