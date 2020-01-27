The outsider catches a hellish beetle

Ben MendelsohnScreenshot: HBOTV reviewsAll our TV reviews in one convenient place.

“You can’t catch a murder,” Holly Gibney tells the bartender, who opens her eyes in the direction she’s already gone. “It is not a virus.” At that moment, The Outsider with the clearest eyes denies what she believes to be true deep down inside. Something that almost every other character in the series does with great frequency. This show lives here: in the space between what a person’s practical mind is willing to believe and what the hair on the neck insists on.

It is a strange moment for this character played by Cynthia Erivo with reasonable discomfort. It’s hard to say whether the wall of unbelief that Holly meets is so short – we’ve reached a point that she herself can’t accept – or a hint of inconsistency in scripture. If it is the latter, it is one of the few such moments in “Que Viene El Coco”, another strong episode of a strong series. It moves, like all episodes in The Outsider, except for one, like a predator before the chase: slow, quiet, with tight muscles, ready to strike. If it stumbles, it does so very quietly and never breaks that ominous silence. And above all, like all large predators, it is patient. The hunt should not be rushed.

It can be assumed that not all viewers will share their patience. We’ve had glimpses of the character in the hoodie we call Play-Doh Faced Man * since the first episode, and we’re now in the fourth hour. Even a typical patient viewer (like the one who wrote this summary) could be forgiven if he wanted him to put the pieces together a little faster. This is not the experience that the book has, if only because it is not visual and because the recognition of this covert figure is becoming more gradual. We see this character firsthand and know that Jessa Maitland (Scarlett Blum) isn’t just dreaming, and we’ve known that since the first night. If Holly Ralph (Ben Mendelsohn) says she can be in New York this afternoon and talk to Maria Canelas (Diany Rodriguez), you might be forgiven: “Thank God, you have to catch up with us. ”

Both Holly and Ralph seem to feel that things are speeding up – and when Hol Jack (Marc Menchaca) throws himself into the forest next to the mutilated deer carcass, it’s an indication that they’re right. Both fix themselves on a tiny piece of the puzzle and inexorably chase it where it leads. for Holly, it is Heath Hofstatder, the nurse from Peter Maitland’s nursing home who has been accused of apparently insurmountably killing two little girls, just like Terry. For Ralph, it is the idea that Claude Bolton (Paddy Considine) was scratched by “Terry” on the night of the murder. (When you return to Fish In A Barrel, there is a brief moment when the two men in the strip club shake hands and Clause looks down at his wrist with a tiny expression of confusion. Smart, subtle stuff.) In In a rational world, none of these puzzle pieces should matter, but the harder they hunt, the faster things will start to move.

It is probably not a coincidence that during the hunt (and the score becomes more and more tense and threatening – very effective), Holly and Ralph see a great development stumbling directly into their path. For Ralph, it’s the runaway kid who asked about the van and is now ready to admit he lied – he remembers this parking lot, but he didn’t want to talk because he feared who or what he saw. For Holly, it is a co-visitor from Rikers Island who hears Holly’s conversation with the frightened but resigned Maria and throws a note that promises to explain what Maria was suggesting. Two very different derivatives found by pulling on two different threads, but both come from the same place: essentially from a monster. A devil. Something from a nightmare. Once you’ve eliminated the impossible, whatever is unlikely must be the truth.

Ralph denied the possibility of such an explanation and asked for one since he heard that Terry Maitland had several witnesses who would swear he was in another city at the time of the murder. Every impossibility has brought him here, and the score confirms it – it roars when Jack follows the hellish orders he receives, but when it comes to Ralph, Holly, or Glory in focus, it all comes down to quiet feet, the sonic Equivalent to goose bumps or that feeling you get in your stomach when something is going to go very, very wong. Mendelsohn is great in this role and he is particularly good at the moments when Ralph gives in and follows his instincts – he interviewed Jessa last week, looked at these recordings this week and showed this drawing to his colleagues. His face radiates unbelief, acceptance, defeat, fear and resignation at the same time. It breaks down a little and almost resembles the nightmare sketch he shows three equally unsettled people.

Holly, on the other hand, always seems to have known that murder can be a virus. She believes in God, she tells the mysterious woman played by Susanna Guzman because he is the only explanation for the many things that she has experienced in her life that are impossible. Does she believe in the devil? After a moment she gives up this electrical sense, this breath on the neck, this lump in the stomach: yes, she believes, and she believes that there are several such beings. As she searches for nightmare for nightmare, legend after legend becomes possible, like a grandmother whispering in your ear and pressing a doll from an MRI machine into the palm of your hand. It becomes as real as the terror that a stranger threatens your child’s life due to a crime that your husband has definitely not committed. It is as real as a cut on the wrist or on the back, a syrup flow on pancakes, like the water in a lukewarm bath. And like this bath water, it’s suddenly over her head.

Scattering observations