The outsider introduces Holly Gibney in a meditative, muscular hour

Cynthia ErivoScreenshot: HBOTV ReviewsAll of our TV reviews in one convenient place.

“They said,” If it’s a myth. ‘

“Yes I have.”

“Because I have no tolerance for the inexplicable.”

In his quiet (until it’s not) third hour, The Outsider deals with the inexplicable, yes. But it also remains focused on the overly explainable and incomprehensible habit of such things. A grief you can’t survive, but do it. Love that causes pain, is unable to see or understand how it hurts when it tries to help. Even seemingly supernatural elements are associated with everyday monsters. How can you convince a grieving child that the monster in their room is not real without feeling that you don’t believe it? How do you do the right thing if it’s also the wrong thing? And how the hell do you make yourself believe the creeping, terrible, impossible thing when you know it will probably change everything forever?

Perhaps it is strange to describe an episode that begins with a barn full of mysterious sperm-balsam scabies and ends with a man who slits his throat with a sharpened lens from a pair of glasses he has seen, as “calm” or “meditative” , ‘but here we are: it is. “Dark Uncle” exists both in the strange cries of this barn and in the silent shadow that falls over a little girl; It’s Holly Gibney who flatly refuses to take over customers without a swastika, and the same woman pauses, puts her hand on the railing, and remains silent as she slips up.

Fear comes at all volumes, from the screeching strings of the psycho score to a night that is too quiet, in which all crickets stop chirping. And fear connects this episode with its two great predecessors. If this is a small step down, it is only because there is an expansion of focus that is necessary and welcome, but that inevitably leaves some of the air out of the balloon for those who have the Stephen King novel on which this series is based based, have not read. But when the rest are so good and so scared, it’s hard to focus on little missteps – and while the creepy stuff is great, the human stuff is even better.

Give Cynthia Erivos Holly Gibney, a top investigator, Full Tilt Oddball, and a woman who, as she explains in a Chicago bar, explains Alec Pelley (Jeremy Bobb) and Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn). (The author also thinks she’s one of King’s best characters, not just in recent years, but in general.) Our introduction to Holly comes a few scenes earlier before Alec calls and asks if she can help them figure it out increasingly looking at important piece of puzzle from Ohio in Maitland; It is immediately interesting and, as we hear it, names the make and model of every car that passes by, surrounded by small collections and a small altar that it made itself. But Holly gets really addicting when challenged, either by her job or by those she encounters, and both happen here.

Holly, Alec, and Ralph’s conversation in the bar – one of several prime scenes in this excellent episode – gives Holly the opportunity to demonstrate her talents, reveals her difficulties in social situations, and asks her to find out who she is and what she endured. It is inexplicable itself; It is another challenge for a world that Ralph already has a hard time understanding. Who can explain why a child has cancer? Who can explain what would make someone maim and brutalize a little boy? How could Terry Maitland have been in two places at once? Holly may accept the possibility of the impossible, but also rejects what doesn’t fit her world. With her it comes to rest and isolation. In Ralph an unrelenting need to work and, as we can see in a beautifully directed, deeply disturbing look back, a need to plunge into the middle of the strange pub fight.

There are a few other great scenes, and none that you would describe as bad or even mediocre. Sure, the structure may be a bit strange, but it’s also hard to care if Jeannie (Mare Winningham) and Ralph talk about the sad absurdity of the question “How was your day?” laugh or Ralph compares the therapy with the interrogation. or Jeannie and Glory (Julianne Nicholson) talk about goblins and grief in their living room, or Holly grabs this handrail and then goes about their work. Understandably, life goes on, with or without Play-Doh men, with changing faces and fingerprints that look like they belong to an older person.

The least successful thread here is about Jack (Marc Menchaca) and his mysterious sunburn. It is definitely creepy and Price and Menchaca do a great job of making it clear what kind of cock he is (“Humpback Whale Song”), but it is difficult to really deal with him at any level, even as a villain , Some because his scenes are so dimly lit, others because the camera spends so much time on his neck, and others because there isn’t much there yet. Does it significantly decrease this episode? Absolutely not. Will it be if it doesn’t become more structured or at least more frightening?

“Shit if I know.”

Scattering observations

It would have been a lot of fun for me, but they definitely couldn’t have called this episode “fetch”. “Dark Uncle” is a decent replacement.

“The Egyptians call it a” Ka “.”

Since I’ve read the book, I can’t guess what those of you who are not dealing with the subplot in prison this week will do, but I would like to know what you did with it.

The picture that’s up there in the review seems like a wise hint to me. Remind me in six weeks and I’ll explain it to you.

The score is so good that it is a little stomach-wrenching.

Director Andrew Bernstein reproduces the slow, steady, fearsome energy that Jason Bateman conjured up in the first two hours, although his tendency to take close-up pictures of physical objects was a little overwhelming.

In Mr. Mercedes, Holly Gibney is played by Justine Lupe of Succession, who is just as good as Erivo in her early outings and gets better as the show progresses. But the two are inevitably very different. When we reach the end of the season, I’ll deal with the differences, but don’t spoil the readers who don’t read books here. Richard Price on the Television Critics Association press tour a few days ago:

I’ve never seen Mr. Mercedes before. I never read Mr. Mercedes. I have to create this character, and I didn’t want to be tied to something that has nothing to do with The Outsider, although it’s a sequel to a character. With King’s blessing, I made the character mine. not the holly, not even in the novel The Outsider. I just wanted to do my thing … Just forget, forget everything you knew about Holly. That this was Holly. This is my holly. And I asked King if I could at least change her name just to separate them and the only thing he ever told me about an instruction was to just keep the name Holly Gibney. I said, “Good.”