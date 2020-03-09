The outsider plays a devastating but uneven finale

Cynthia ErivoFoto: Bob Mahoney (HBO) TV Review All our TV reviews are in one place.

The Outsider’s season finale will feature the mid-loan scene, the first of its series. If you haven’t watched the episode of Loans, you might want to go back and read the latest view before reading this review.

It can’t be easy. This is a familiar idea to anyone who loves stories. You are nearing the end of something big, and some impossible things are done efficiently. This is not to say that it is difficult or poorly managed. It was just so easy. There was plenty of time. The complications are few. There is a second wave, a revival, a kind of recalculation. It’s not over and you just don’t feel the reason. The worst was happening, but for some reason something worse was still to come.

Perfectly focused on the strong first season of the edge, “Should / Don’t Know”, which gives a solid, fluid result, makes a lot of sense when watching

“Very easy” lens. In fact, as the title monster does when it is pierced with a falling stalactite, it is probably in play. Not a bad approach for a set that seems to be heading towards a stable end until recently. There is the first death – the shotgun blast, the cave collapsing, and the heartbeat. Very easy. So there’s a second death, a more visceral, more definitive, more dramatic, kind of death that ends a story. There’s even a monologue to go with him, and it’s a short but terrible idea to keep ahead of the rock if it doesn’t fall. Again, this is not true. It is still easy.

I mean, is it a bad final or a monster and a character playing some games?

I tend to think that both are a little bit. Intense and introspective, always brilliant and well-directed, giving the series plenty of space to explore its character and theme, it sometimes acted like a glacier pace. Some of these are intentional and difficult to deny its effectiveness, even if you are among the most impatient on the road; Unless Ralph stubbornly admits that he knows his instincts over and over again, there is no way that the nod is too difficult. The downside of this pace is that sometimes, as in the two upcoming episodes, things get even tougher and surreal, especially in the last 10 minutes of last week’s episode; a visceral, pulse-accelerating experience that is hard to comprehend (or direction would be less effective). But there is a disadvantage, and sometimes there are scenes and stories that feel like anxiety or heartlessness as a result of this speed comparison.

It amazes me as the finals – though not yet announced, certainly looks like more of a season finale than the series finale – with the audience or at least with this tracker in the days and weeks to come. Is it a pleasure, or an unsatisfying, deliberately disturbing experience designed to make the show’s music sound like a quiet, rhythmic, silent, wide cave? Whatever it is, it clearly aims to echo questions. The top of this list is:

What do you mean by “Terry someone” ?!

The two big sights in this episode – the two dream scenes in the cave and the jumping scene in Jack Hoskins mid-scene, and then the horrible scratch – these two words have nothing. question. These two developments can be adapted within the story, at least as we understand it. In the latter case, it shows that El Cuco somehow survived, reaching Holly using the drag projection force; The scratch indicates that he is trying to master his face and mind which is very bad news. There are other points to consider, especially when he says he listens to his music and does not, and the show’s willingness to concentrate on fantasy and leave the reality a bit blurred, but it still looks pretty simple. The stranger knows a stranger, really.

In the previous case, when you look at those faces, it all becomes a little clearer.

Screenshot: HBO

At first I thought that these two figures were from a group of mine survivors, or (though it doesn’t make sense) two boys who were missing there at first. But it’s definitely Derek Anderson and Ollie Peterson, Ralph’s late son, and Frankie Peterson’s late brother / Terry Maitland’s murderer, the one who killed Ralph himself. Thus, given that both are fantasies and that the past “spoke” to him, it makes perfect sense that he understands that the image is still an indication that something in the cave is still alive.

There is still so much to share in this sequence, for example, more than we can get into one of those reviews – for example, Ralph leaves a coat there, and if so, is it bad? But “Who is Terry?” I do not have any idea. None. So I tend to think that this uncomfortable, anxious feeling is not the result of slipshod pacing, but deliberate. There are many small things to hang on to – Jeannie and Ralph, of course, have settled into a more peaceful place, but only the story of the Maitland family has been solved. Are all working? Your walking may change; my mileage changes from minute to minute.

One thing that is completely clear is that the great ones on the outside remain great. Mendelsohn gets the best scene of the series and is able to turn a laugh into a slap or a blade. No matter what. Erivo remains excellent, especially in the cave. Director Andrew Bernstein, Beijing, with all his hard bullets, is able to be relentless, as he repeatedly punches poor Alec’s body and is as elegant as a flawless cave retrieval mount. The price teleplay only gives you the most difficult moments to breathe. While all the sound is great, it is particularly satisfying to watch Paddy Considin play both versions of Claude Bolton at the same time. Not disappointed.

For those who are hoping for a definite end (for example, in the book), “Unnecessary / Unnecessary” can be frustrating. But it can be frustrating. As Jeannie and Ralph sit on the bench in front of their son’s grave, Derek Anderson said an external version told him. “Let it go?” it is unbelievable because there is no way out. It’s not easy, and some things, for better or worse, won’t go away.

Critical observations

“Motherrrrr nature!”

So many creepy things with drops and drops in this episode.

“Damn you hell” is a sign to Holly Jack and it’s enough to stop him – is it too easy, or is it a sign of another force?

Not terrible, but … Andy didn’t need a funeral?

A beautiful detail: The DA’s office was in the process.

When Ralph asks what is other than Holly, he listens with a smile, showing that something unknown can be beautiful. With the Andersons, the final scene provides a wonderful lead.

Thanks for reading this season! If the show returns, hopefully those results will be. Until then, don’t hesitate to find me on Twitter and say “Who is Terry?” he meant.

