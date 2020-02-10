The outsider takes a wild leap away from grief, terror and “stupid police shit”

Marc MenchacaScreenshot: HBOTV ReviewsAll our TV reviews in one convenient place.

“The One About The Yiddish Vampire” is mostly a great episode of The Outsider. It is well structured and slowly brings players together for a scene in the middle of the episode. then it throws them away from that moment and stumbles over what they learn or refuse to consider. It’s about “stupid bullshit”, but also (like in this whole show) about grief and fear. As stated by Karyn Kusama, it is a tense, taut, calm thing, but it also accelerates in moments of silence. With the possible exception of this remarkable series opener, it could – almost – be the strongest in the series so far.

But then that ridiculous leap happened.

The problem with reviewing a TV show in turn is that an apparent misstep can only be the beginning of part of the story that we haven’t seen yet. It is therefore quite possible that Jack’s mother appears spectrally or projected (Denny Dillon) is bound to something that we have not yet learned about how the “malicious entity” works. Maybe it’s not just learning what you’re afraid of or what moves you, but what stories you’ve scared in the past, and Jack (Marc Menchaca) has something to do with vampire movies or exorcism stories that an evil being would do just like this. Maybe that’s why the words are written in blood on the back of his hand. Perhaps the outsider / the man with the Doh face / El Cuco learns not only what you fear, but also how the stories you fear are told.

Or maybe it’s just a really strange, stupid, stupid moment that flies through the air right at us.

I don’t want to spend too much time on this strange moment – look for more information from The A.V. soon. Club-own Randall Colburn – but it is impossible to repeat this otherwise excellent hour without taking into account the bizarre tone shift. It’s as if it belongs to a completely different story, or maybe when the story of The Outsider happens to these people in real life, it’s a bad dramatization. This is unfortunate because, as mentioned above, everything that comes before and after is so strong. No moment is wasted. Then, bam: flying ghost mom, invisible kick in the ass, like a really lousy, extremely bloody version of this scene in Liar, Liar, in which Jim Carrey thrashes himself in the bathroom.

It’s because Jack is a cop and the flying mother is just a little stupid, stupid cop shit – but it’s not “stupid cop shit”. (How’s that for a surrender?) This is the work Ralph insists that he will do to catch the untraceable, unrecognizable, but 100 percent human person in his head who has committed these tumbling and confusing murders. Facts, evidence, all the stones he hasn’t turned over yet. “The One About The Yiddish Vampire” got its title from a joke Howard tells. In addition to conveying skepticism, he should also despise the ideas Holly shares in her meeting and those who choose to entertain them briefly. The vampire enters a bar, his target holds up a crucifix, and the vampire answers in Hebrew that something stupid will never help. But Holly and Jeannie, and to a lesser extent Yunis and Alec, do stupid bullshit – they just got rid of their certainty about what is possible on earth. So, in a completely different sense, is fame. Most of the time it’s just Ralph who doesn’t do the stupid bullshit.

Ben Mendelsohn does a brilliant job in this episode. Determining how stubbornly Ralph refuses to do the job he claims to do is critical to seemingly infinite micro-expressions – narrowing of the lips, tightness of the jaw, tiny movements of the eyes, all of which indicate rejection, dismissal, Illusion. In the brilliant jail scene with Jason Bateman at the beginning of the second episode, Mendelsohn shows us that Ralph knows in a small, original way that something is very wrong; it is the reason why he makes the trip in the first place. But now he’s not just ignoring his own instincts that seem to scream at him from the pit of his stomach. He also ignores the cop’s stupid shit. Facts. Proofs. Dreams cannot move chairs, so there is no point in looking for fingerprints. So a boy draws a face and a woman – his wife – draws a face and they are the same nightmare face – a dream and a stranger in a parking lot cannot be the same. The boy, his wife, Holly, and the evidence all say one thing, and because that thing is impossible, the cops’ stupid shit comes to a halt. Ralph doesn’t look under rocks. He stares as hard as he can in the opposite direction because it’s his only option.

It should be impossible, it should be that way. All of the actors in this central meeting scene, exactly halfway through the episode, do an excellent job of conveying this tension. You can see on the faces of Yul Vazquez and Jeremy Bobb, as well as those of Mare Winningham and Cynthia Erivo, how the pieces fit together, even if they don’t want to believe that they do. Alec and Yunis don’t jump in with both legs like Jeannie and Holly, but that sense is there anyway. Vasquez is especially great – his words are non-binding, but he lets his eyes tell a completely different story – that part of Yunis knows that she is right when she says El Cuco. It looks like madness from the outside, but it also suddenly becomes easier. And although we don’t see much of Howard’s reaction after the stormy exit and the joke, we see Ralph having to work harder and harder to turn his face in the opposite direction to keep everything in the mind area let this dreamland visit from his Son at rest to deny what it really has to be.

It may seem strange to get Glory (Julianne Nicholson) in touch with Holly and Jeannie, but she also takes the big step to accept the impossible as much as possible. She looks at a watch and smells a shirt and suddenly loads everything Terry was wearing from his chest of drawers into the hallway. The reason will only become clear later: It shouldn’t be that difficult, Ralph says, to prove that Terry is innocent. It is time for them to think about the impossible.

Screenshot: HBO

Nicholson has been great all season, and in this and all previous episodes a series of wonderfully acted, thoughtfully filmed moments were shot, many of which (like this one) are largely silent. But that’s perhaps the most beautiful of all. She says it aloud that Terry could have killed this boy, and then they said the words, and then they completely outnumbered them in silence. She lets it out of her mouth, it fills every corner of the room and she immediately drowns in it.

It is the opposite of this mother jump. Just like Holly, who is staring straight out of fear and still somehow finds her mind, is the opposite of this mother jump. The outsider doesn’t have to be more surreal. You don’t need to be scared of jumping. It’s scared. You could make a mother jump, but it’s a horror that fills the room and makes you drown.

