The outsider’s horrors turned into silliness last night

Note: This article contains spoilers for The Outsider, Episode 6.

The outsider is scary. It’s really damn scary.

There is the cannibalized child and the trail of tortured innocents that led to him. There is the manipulated mourning explosion, the horror of the family implosion. There is the rigid criminal justice system and the cold violence that lives behind the bars. Bubbling fear stirred by a skeletal notch. And come into focus? A monster who is honest with God – exactly what you convinced yourself did not exist. The outsider’s horrors are grotesque, existential and mythical. Together they resonate like the horrors of an Ari Aster or Oz Perkins film: unusual, unnatural and slow-burning, a flame that moves towards your pinched fingers.

But last night’s episode gave us three words: “Hey, Jackie Boy!” And suddenly an older woman hovers like a Superman through a room and expels the absolute dirt of a grown man. And suddenly it feels more like Chapter 2 than after the sober and supernaturally cruel thriller that we watched.

There was a lot to like about The Outsider’s sixth episode, “The One About The Yiddish Vampire”. Finally Ralph (Ben Mendelsohn) begins to count on the limits of practicability and the possibility of something beyond. Finally, the skillful detective work of Holly Gibney (Cynthia Erivo) is brought before Ralph, Glory (Julianne Nicholson) and Howard (Bill Camp). Finally, we approach the true nature of El Cuco, the “malicious entity” that feeds on the grief of its victims under the guise of innocence.

This entity, which Ralph continues to view as a collective dream, has so far been an unremarkable presence. Dressed in a hoodie, with only the slightest moments of an informal face – King calls him the man with the play-doh face in the novel – the figure assumes a disturbing silence. When it speaks, it is in simple, meaningful sentences: “Tell him to stop. Or he will die. They’ll both die, ”said Jeannie (Mare Winningham) last week. Terry’s daughter used to remember the hidden thing and say “mean things” to her, although we had never heard what they were. We didn’t have to. The drawings of his mutilated, fluid face were enough; Holly’s research on the myth of the grief-eater was enough.

So it was such a shock – and not a good one – when Jack (Marc Menchaca), reluctant to the right of this entity, came out of the shower and his dead, grinning mother was standing in his living room. “You screwed it up, Sonny Jim!” She calls before giving the above-mentioned beating. Later we see his bloody walls, his scars. He’ll stop Holly and Ralph, he promises. He won’t screw it up anymore.

At least in terms of history, the scene works. If we’re generous, Jack adds a nuance because Menchaca is a good actor to capture the subtext: His punishment will resonate even more if it comes from the woman who abused him as a child. “Why did he have to send you?” He asks with tears in his eyes. Director Karyn Kusama (The Invitation, Destroyer), meanwhile, deals wonderfully with the scene and combines the itchy silence and score of the show with tight, disgusting close-ups that cause both tension and disorientation. But there remains an innate silliness in the sequence that feels inconsistent for both El Cuco and the show as it exists so far. You could blame the Stephen King book that the show is based on – it certainly feels like something King wrote that has to do with his talent for writing bite-sized appearances – but there isn’t such a scene there , That makes it even stranger and it’s not the only scene from the episode that feels that way.

Holly, for example, has a vision when she takes the bus to Georgia and sees Tracey, Heath Hofstadter’s cousin, in a dream / vision that causes her to yell at the bus driver and almost cause an accident. And on two different occasions, Jack (and only Jack) sees the bloodstained words “stop them” – once on a bathroom wall and once on the back of the hand.

None of these moments really work – at least not in the larger context of the series – but they represent a turning point that fans of the royal novel knew would come. As a novel, The Outsider is excellent, but it’s also a shapeshifter like its villain who has evolved from a piece of hard-boiled fiction to a familiar creature of the king in the second half. Structurally, the introduction of this broader, more open horror makes sense as Holly unpacks the supernatural presence that follows the story. But the question is whether the show can make this transition graceful from a tonal and aesthetic perspective.

The Outsider initially benefited from the story of the writer Richard Price with crime novels and police procedures – a celebrated novelist and screenwriter, he also starred in The Night Of (2016) and wrote about The Wire – and the scenes in the prisons did not require a supernatural Presence to be some of the scariest on the show. After all, the supernatural is almost non-existent in his previous work. So it’s said to be the first episode to be credited to someone other than Price – Jessie Nickson-Lopez, a stranger and Narkos alum, wrote “The One About The Yiddish Vampire” and the seams are visible.

In addition to the tonal imbalance, the presence of Jack’s spooky mother raises further questions: How great are the powers of El Cuco? Are we actually dealing with the fool mythologized in Latinx culture? Holly works at a level of intuitiveity that strains credibility, and discusses the concept that when it turns into its next vessel, it outputs a weightless “projection”. But the details are confusing: is it a weightless projection if it can violently attack someone? Can it also appear to take on other human forms when projecting? How does it know that Jack’s mother will scare him like this? Can it read minds and dig memories? Is El Cuco just Pennywise? The outsider has never felt sloppy.

But that doesn’t mean that it got lost. Narratively, the series picks up the steam that viewers yearn for when they’re exhausted from the exhibition, and the cast has remained excellent despite these tonal bumps. But things are only getting stranger from here, and the shape of the show – decidedly Play-Doh-facing at the moment – will continue to change for better or worse.