The outsider’s nightmare gets bigger – and weaker

When The Outsider stays close to home – and especially when The Outsider not only stays close, but comes up with it – it’s as lively, disturbing, and thematically rich as anything else on TV. How do you identify the line between leaving out fear and ignoring your most primitive survival instincts? Can grief be shared or is it always a lonely occupation, even if it looks different? What compels people to do evil and what does it bring them? It is rich material that can be extracted from every episode of this series and most of its scenes.

But in “tear drinkers” this wealth is loosened considerably. Customization is a delicate matter – books are not films or TV shows and rarely work the way they were written on the screen – and the main challenge for those in charge of customization can be insurmountable or something that the author can significantly overcompensate for. That seems to be happening in The Outsider’s first hour, when his meditative pace doesn’t feel like slowly chasing a predator, but like Holly Gibney’s car that has stalled in a traffic jam. It doesn’t move, but hey, everything around it hardly moves.

You don’t have to read Stephen King’s novel to feel like The Outsider is going crazy. That even seems to recognize the show. Alec reminds Howard, Ralph, and Yunis that it is a slow game that requires many steps to be traced. The first city takes you to another city, which brings you back to the first. You keep visiting places, ideas, people, and evidence, just like Ralph watches Claude Terry Maitland (“Terry Maitland”) meet in the Peach Pit * again and again.

It doesn’t feel productive, but for those people chasing this impossible story and their impossible monster, it is. And in some cases, the same goes for the show. It tells us a lot about Holly and Ralph that they are so stubborn that they double-check and double-check to confirm that the unreal before them is real. It tells us about her state of mind. In the case of Claude, it shows us to someone who knows deep down that something is wrong and keeps shaking it off and placing the call that he knows needs to be done. (Paddy Considine is great.)

It makes sense to think about the characters’ emotional lives. In some cases, the frustrated feeling that the pace creates plays a key role in storytelling, like when Holly walks around and around her coffee table. In terms of the overall experience of watching the show, we are the car that has stopped in traffic. And here Richard Price’s decision (sorry, inevitable mention of the book here) turns out to be a major stumbling block for the novel’s narrative. They’re stuck, but they have to do something, and whatever they do needs context. So we see Holly Gibney’s car break down and we see the outsider’s former sunburned target struggling with his grief and we see Tamika get back in Jack’s face with the same distant, confused answer. There are only a few moments in this episode where the plot moves at all, and almost all of them could have been milked for more, but instead Price expands his focus instead of going deeper.

The result is a scene in which Holly persuades her friendly hotel bartender to drive her around the next day, just so that that bartender never has a row again. We see Jack screaming for a lamp and dragging another deer carcass into the forest and learning something new. We visit three cemeteries to get to the moment Yunis notices that the creepy barn with the belt buckle is in the distance. It’s not like nothing happens. Jeannie Anderson gets a really scary visit from the Play-Doh Faced Man, a development that unleashes all sorts of things in the Anderson marriage. Holly identifies where the outsider could get caught and realizes that he had support from a guilty party, at least in Ohio; she is also laid down, and the former policeman, who woke up alone in her hotel room, finds some notes and starts tracking down his own.

But the main event is the non-nightmare that Jeannie has, another hint of tension and fear in a mask of calm that is already breaking. Mare Winningham does a great job of underestimating Jeannie’s apparent terror and connecting it even better to recent wounds. She cannot take another loss. She cannot stand being patronized or released. All she can do is draw the face she saw and give it to her husband without explanation. Then she limps alone to have another wound sewn.

“Tear Drinker” could spend more time with Jeannie – her fear, confusion and frustration, the old wounds that haven’t healed as well as she thought. It could spend more time with Ralph refusing to believe what part of him believes to be worried about his wife’s state of mind and his own. Instead, a car breaks down in traffic and we sit there with him, not in a hurry to get anywhere, but we want us to at least move.

