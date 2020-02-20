[the-outstanding-steam-railway-considerably-less-than-an-hour’s-push-from-london]

Steam teach rides are a charming way to see the most lovely countryside and of class travel in design and style, which is a far cry from the usual commute we’re applied to on a day by day basis.

And Londoners never have to travel extremely far to capture a journey on a Victorian locomotive and check out really landscapes.

We adore London, but sometimes we all need a little new air and experience absent from our typical city lives and a working day trip on a historic railway does just the trick.

Sitting down around an hour’s drive from South London is the Kent & East Sussex Railway – and it truly is a desire.





You do not only really feel miles absent from property but also many years absent from our present day lives.

Once you board 1 of the steam trains previous carriages you really feel like you’ve stepped back in time as you sit on an old seat and look at black smoke fill the sky earlier mentioned as you peer through the old windows.

The provider is predominantly run by jolly volunteers who ensure you get on and off the coach securely. They even serve incredibly hot and chilly refreshments on-board to passengers such as locally brewed pale ale, which is pretty refreshing to sip on as you glide by way of the green surroundings of Kent and Sussex.

Also, if you might be organizing to make your visit into an all day occasion, travellers can include a Large Breakfast, Product Tea or Ploughmans lunch to the itinerary by arranging with the Kent & East Sussex Railway in advance.

Appears like the perfect day.





As the railway operates various steam trains you have the chance to examine trains from diverse many years all on the similar working day, which is a outstanding and authentic way to practical experience Victorian residing.

The railway operates amongst Tenterden (Kent) and Bodiam (Sussex) and normally takes around one hour and 50 minutes to comprehensive a round trip.

Nevertheless, if you alight at Bodiam you can take a look at an amazing 14th-century moated castle in the vicinity of Robertsbridge in East Sussex and it is unquestionably truly worth a check out.





The incredible Bodiam Castle was built in 1385 by Sir Edward Dalyngrigge, a former knight of Edward III, with the permission of Richard II.

It truly is total purpose was to apparently to defend the location against French invasion during the Hundred Years’ War.

Now owned by the Nationwide Believe in, the castle is nestled deep in the Sussex countryside and is only a quick walk away from the Bodiam steam practice station, and if you demonstrate your practice ticket on admission you will obtain a lower price on your entry price.





How a great deal does the Kent & East Sussex Railway expenditures?

The steam railway is moderately priced and great value for cash as your can pretty much ride the trains all day!

A standard all working day travel card charges just £19 per adult, little ones (3 – 15 years) expenditures £13 every single and a loved ones ticket (2 Older people and up to two Little ones or one Adult and up to three Youngsters) costs £45.

Exactly where can do I get the steam prepare from?

Practice situations fluctuate all over the year based on seasons.

The practice stops at Tenterden, Northiam and Bodiam stations, even so if you are travelling from London buying up the steam coach from Tenterden Town Station, in Kent, is the best route, exactly where no cost parking is also accessible.

Special Functions

The Kent & East Sussex Railway run particular occasions all through the year, together with the Cider Express in which travellers sample the very best of nearby ciders with an night of entertainment and food items while the coach rolls along. Fish and chip suppers and Sunday lunches are also readily available at periods.

Supporters of Thomas the Tank Motor can also meet the famous locomotive at Tenterden City Station.

The pleasurable working day is in shape for all the relatives and will involve rides at the rear of authentic steam practice Thomas, performances from station sweepers Rusty and Dusty and re-enactments of classic Thomas tales.

The Kent & East Sussex Railway is a enjoyable working day for all.

For comprehensive facts on the Kent & East Sussex Railway take a look at the web page right here.