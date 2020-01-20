The overpopulation alarmism borders those who are most vulnerable to climate change

“Over the next ten years, we will cross a number of turning points that will be very difficult to recover from.” So begins a video titled “Nature’s Emergency”, published by the World Economic Forum and told by the serious voice of the broadcaster and conservationist Sir David Attenborough.

The three-minute video, which features appearances by well-known ecological warriors such as primatologist Jane Goodall and activist Greta Thunberg, also shows a number of representatives from private companies and non-governmental organizations, such as Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella and the former head of the UN Secretariat of the Convention on the biodiversity (CBD) Cristiana Paşca-Palmer.

The video itself is becoming more common, contrasting the calm scenes of marine animals and primates with the destructive effects of plastic waste in the oceans and smog that suffocates the sky. However, a rather alarming frame shows how young brown children jump over piles of garbage and raw sewage while Attenborough says the lines: “Humanity produces more garbage than it should.”

Usually, the scene could go unnoticed if it weren’t for the excruciating fact that Attenborough happens to be one of the most pronounced doomsday hunters in relation to an old and hideous threat: that of global overpopulation. “We will stabilize in the long term,” Attenborough said in an interview with Evan Davis from the BBC in 2018.

This belief in African and South Asian countries that are turning the earth into a catastrophe has a long history that is largely shaped by scientific racism, imperialist arrogance, and Western patronage. It produces lazy thinking and eco-chauvinistic tropics and blames some of the most vulnerable and marginalized people in the world for problems that they were not involved in creating. The recent tendency to associate population growth with a collapse of the human ecosystem and occasionally get into the discussion about climate change is no different.

Neo-Malthusianism (meaning the burgeoning belief that overpopulation will doom all of us to failure) gained popularity in the 1960s with the publication of Paul Ehrlich’s apocalyptic volume The Population Bomb. Although Ehrlich’s view was primarily concerned with the world’s food supply, the rhetoric is similar to that of Attenborough in its clinical simplicity: humans produce more useless eaters than our ecosystem can handle.

“I am sometimes amazed at the attitude of the Americans, who are appalled by the prospect that our government insists on population control as a price for food aid,” argued Ehrlich in the book, arguing that entire nations – many of whom were African and African – were South Asian – starve yourself if you don’t act quickly to curb population growth.

But when it comes to climate change, countries in the global south blame similar lines. At the end of last year, more than 11,000 scientists signed a paper entitled “Warning of the world scientists against a climate emergency”, in which they naturally warned that “the world population must be stabilized and ideally reduced gradually” This corresponds to human inclination for reproduction by “adding millions more carbon emitters”.

However, the scientists did not notice that per capita greenhouse gas emissions in the regions of the world where the population is growing fastest – again in Africa and South Asia – are far lower than in countries such as the USA, Australia and Canada. None of the top 20 countries with the fastest population growth appears on a list of the top 20 greenhouse gas emitters, and the only country on the entire African continent is South Africa, whose population growth is barely above one percent annum.

This new form of eco-chauvinism has given rise to views that border on reproductive imperialism, such as Bill Gates, who practices population control in Africa, claiming that the continent must “quadruple its agricultural productivity to feed itself,” though Road infrastructure and barriers to trade The 54 countries on the continent contribute an alarmingly high percentage – up to 50 percent for fruits and vegetables and around 20 percent for cereals and cereals – to the crops that spoil before they reach the market.

In November 2019, Paşca-Palmer resigned as head of biodiversity under the accusation of African members that Paşca-Palmer’s CBD “has changed in a way that alienates Africa” ​​and that it discriminates against African personnel specify for their departure.

Whatever the solutions to our numerous environmental crises, it should be clear at this point that the alarmism associated with “overpopulation” is largely a racially motivated mess fueled by people and nations that are most powerful for our upcoming ones The most vulnerable are to blame for catastrophe. The currently least helpful solution is to look the black and brown people of the planet in the eye again and to suggest that they cannot help if they perish.

