The oversight board was not fair to Harsh Mander – the columns

The Oxford English Dictionary says one of the meanings of justice is justice. It is a quality we instinctively understand. Even children can feel when someone has not been fair. And above all, we expect that from our Supreme Court. Few can imagine complex legal arguments, but we all automatically recognize fairness – or dishonesty – when we see it.

That is why I am not disappointed with the way the superintendent handled Harsh Mander. On March 4, the attorney general told the Court that in December, Mander gave a speech at Jamia Millia Islamia that “brings the Court to dishonesty” and “incites people.” Not listening to the speech – or even Mander’s lawyer – the Chief Indian Judge (CJI) said, “If you mean this to the Court, we will have to decide what to do with you.” He also decided to delay the plea of ​​hate speech filed by Mander. “Until we resolve this, we will not hear you, but we will hear others.”

Two things were clear. First, the CJI was prepared to act on the version of Mander’s lawyer’s speech, without hearing the actual speech or even the version of Mander’s lawyer. Second, the CJI gave greater priority to the commentary on which it considered the Court’s reputation than to hate speech that could affect tens of millions.

The issue arose on March 6, when Delhi police filed a statement accusing Mandera of “bringing the judiciary as an institution and individual judges into contempt”. On this occasion, Mander’s lawyer, Dushyant Dave, pleaded with the judges: “Please go through the whole speech … filing a Delhi Police complaint against Mander is an attempt to skip him … He is nullified.” heard the whole speech. She continued to rely on the attorney general’s version, which was probably supported by the police, and ordered Mander to answer the charges and set an April date for the next hearing.

However, if the judges had heard the speech, Mander would have found it, he told the Court. After saying that the fight for our country and our Constitution cannot be won in Parliament because our secular parties have no moral power to take it over, he added: “This fight cannot be won in the Supreme Court either, because as we and we In the case of the NRC, Ayodhya and Kashmir, the Supreme Court has failed to protect humanity, equality and secularism.We will definitely try as hard as we can in the Supreme Court, because this is our Supreme Court. nor the Supreme Court. “

This is undoubtedly a criticism of the Court, but who then said you could not criticize it? In fact, many would consider it deserved. And certainly not contempt.

A full speech would also reveal how Mander encouraged people. When asked where the future of the country will be decided, he said: “On the one hand, a decision can be made on the streets. We are all on the street. However, there is another space, bigger than the streets, where that decision can be made. this is the space where this fight can be found? It is in our hearts – in your heart and in mine. “

Had the phrase “on the street” upset them, the judges would have discovered that Mander had already made it clear in his next breath that it did not mean violence. Protest, yes, but peaceful and legal. “We have only one answer to their hatred, and that’s love,” he said. “Most importantly, we must fight nonviolence. The one who incites you to violence and hatred is not your friend. “

Well, now, can you see why I started the way I did and why I was disappointed with the Supreme Court? That was not fair to Mander. It is ironic that this can hurt the Court more than Mander.

Karan Thapar is the author of The Devil’s Advocate: An Untold Story

The views expressed are personal

