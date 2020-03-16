The owner of G-A-Y is responsible for Boris Johnson’s attack on coronavirus development

Rachel Platten (R) poses behind Jeremy Joseph and Jacob the dog before her performance at G-A-Y Club Night in Heaven. (Jo Hale / Redferns)

Faced with a series of problems, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a formal list addressing the growing number of coronavirus cases in the UK, but the main LGBT + party owner has slammed the prime minister as “c ** t”.

Johnson’s first coronavirus database has been modified by the virus.

When they decided to keep Britain open and take the path of the “bourgeois society”, a group of scientists and health professionals were unhappy with the move – in contrast to the challenges ahead.

Lawmakers have long debated how far the government should go in order to make the lives of people everyday.

As a result, in developing the new system, Johnson urged people not to visit places like pubs, clubs and theaters.

But in doing so without shutting down such a facility, G-A-Y nightclub expert, Jeremy Joseph, is putting the business at risk.

The director of the gay nightclub says: ‘Boris Johnson, you’re a c ** nt.’

Twitter accountant Joseph, who owns several gymnasts in London and Manchester, tweeted: “Boris Johnson, you’re a c ** nt.

“Telling people to ban pubs, restaurants and theaters but not shut down, in a way, to close down illegal sites but to make sure that the government is not responsible for workers receiving compensation.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was scared to go astronomical, but he stopped trading. (Richard Pohle – WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Indeed, the way Johnson differed from the rest of the world, while other world leaders have ordered the closure of clubs and other places of entertainment.

While details such as these are general, many have offered support and added that “no company can be allowed to end.”

An oath of safety that Johnson did not give, business leaders say.

Closing the movie theater saves

Finance Minister Rishi Sunak announced last week some plans to help businesses. However, such a treatment would not help if the insurance would not work if the banks did the money, business owners have suggested.

Things in Britain changed dramatically after Johnson’s announcement.

Pubs jumped into the night and club goers filled the cheeks on the weekend, just as shoppers packed the store last week.

Now, the future of many bars and clubs is uncertain.

Also, the Conservative party’s announcement comes after coronavirus cases – which have been on the ground for weeks – have been rocked. It rises to over 1,500 on Monday.

Red-faced and overcrowded with spikes, the coronaviruses are pouring into the world for the first time in December 2019 and have followed up to sell Wuhan seafood and the livestock market.