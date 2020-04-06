The owner of the Indianapolis Colts Donates 10,000 N95 Masks to Health Workers

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is the latest NFL owner to donate protective equipment to health workers who work on the front lines against the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, the 60-year-old man went to Twitter to confirm that he had “bought” at least 10,000 N95 masks, which would be given to the Indiana Department of Health. N95 masks are breathing masks used by doctors and nurses who care for patients affected by COVID-19 and have limited supplies.

