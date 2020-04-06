The owner of the Indianapolis Colts Donates 10,000 N95 Masks to Health Workers

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is the latest NFL owner to donate protective equipment to health workers who work on the front lines against the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, the 60-year-old man went to Twitter to confirm that he had “bought” at least 10,000 N95 masks, which would be given to the Indiana Department of Health. N95 masks are breathing masks used by doctors and nurses who care for patients affected by COVID-19 and have limited supplies.

Last week, around 1.2 million masks were brought to the US from China by New England Patriots team planes before being distributed to health workers in Massachusetts and Patriot owner Robert Kraft bought another 300,000 masks to provide assistance to Governor Andrew Cuomo in New York. Last week, former NBA star Stephon Marbury revealed he had organized 10 million N95 masks to be sent from China to health workers in New York City.

Irsay’s contribution did not go unnoticed and the Indiana Department of Health thanked the Colts owner on Twitter. Procurement of a mask is not the first time he helped Indiana since the pandemic broke out.

Last month, he donated $ 1 million to the Gleaners Food Bank in Indianapolis and raised more than $ 200,000 in less than 24 hours after challenging Colts fans to donate funds prepared to send aid boxes to help children whose parents lost their jobs due to virus.

Since the pandemic began, the NFL has committed more than $ 35 million to the COVID-19 relief effort, which includes donations from owners, teams and players and $ 3.4 million from the NFL Foundation.

Just bought 10,000 masks (N-95) and I forward them to the Indiana Department of Health to distribute them as needed most. # Together

– Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) 5 April 2020

As of Monday morning, nearly 338,000 cases had been reported in the U.S., by far the highest count in the world. More than 9,600 deaths have been recorded in the U.S. and more than 17,500 people have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University, which has tracked the plague using a combined data source.

Indiana has reported more than 4,400 cases and more than 120 deaths.

More than 69,500 people have died since the corona virus outbreak began in Wuhan, a city located in central Hubei province, China, late last year. There are more than 1.2 million confirmed cases globally, with nearly 263,000 recovery.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay reacted to applaud during Dwight Freeney’s induction on the Ring of Honor team during the half-time match against the Miami Dolphins at the Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Bobby Ellis / Getty