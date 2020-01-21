The owners meet with the lost dog in South Yarra

A dog that jumped on a train to Melbourne this morning was reunited with its owners.

Ralph the Labrador decided to join the Sandringham Line shuttle by soloing a train at Elsternwick around 7:30 a.m. before jumping off in South Yarra.

Metro Trains previously posted a statement on Twitter asking owners to pick up the lost dog.

“Dog owners on the Sandringham Line! Did you lose Ralph this morning?” the call was.

“He got on a train this morning in Elsternwick and is now in the caring hands of the station staff in South Yarra.

“If you know Ralph’s owner, please contact him.”

Dog Ralph got on a train to Melbourne this morning. (Twitter)

A spokesman for Metro Trains told 9news.com.au that the dog had been on the train “several times” with its owners, but in this case he decided to make the trip alone.

“It doesn’t happen often,” he said.

“But he behaved very well.

“One person alerted the driver who came to South Yarra and called the station.

“An employee ran down to fetch Ralph and take him to the station office.”

Ralph was reunited with his owners. (Twitter)

Ralph then waited patiently with Metro employees for his owners to save him from his adventure.

His owners picked him up from South Yarra around 8:15 a.m. and took him home.

“He was just hanging out, drinking some water and sleeping under a desk,” said the Metro spokesman.

“Fortunately, he had a pendant and his collar.

“It was a really good result … the train wasn’t even delayed.”

Metro Trains shared the good news on Twitter and thanked the employees for their quick efforts.

“He is on his way home to have some well-deserved snacks and lots of petting with his owner Sam,” the message read.

“Kudos to the team in South Yarra.”