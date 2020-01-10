The PA Farm Show has an economic impact of $ 80 million on the Harrisburg region

Loading...

HARRISBURG, PA. – More than 500,000 people will attend the farm show and spend tens of millions of dollars. It has a major economic impact on agriculture and society.

The food court in the Giant Expo Hall is one of the biggest and busiest attractions at the Farm Show. If you’re visiting during lunch or dinner and have to wait in long lines for some of the show’s most popular items.

The Pennsylvania Cooperative Potato Growers’ booth was full on Friday afternoon. The visitors wanted to get their hands on chips, fried potatoes or potato fritters. The booth sells about 36,000 potato fritters a day for a total of about 300,000 a week. 6 tons of baked potatoes and 12 tons of french fries are also sold. The money goes to potato research and development in Pennsylvania.

“We’re always here to promote Pennsylvania potatoes,” said Rahn Troutman, stand manager.

And what is the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association Farm Show Without Milkshake or Cheese Cubes? Let’s just say a lot of milk is needed to make these products available all week long.

“If I take an average dairy cow I’ve heard in Pennsylvania, it will take about 23 days to produce enough dairy products to meet the requirements of our cheese cubes and milkshakes here,” said Dave Smith, executive director of the Pa Dairymen’s Association ,

20,000 gallons of ice cream are used for the milkshakes and 7300 pounds of mozzarella for the cheese cubes.

“It’s really cool for me to see how we sell milkshakes to make some people happy,” said Smith. “And we make some money that we will give back to the community.”

Overall, the farm show has an economic impact of around $ 80 million. This is money that is spent on the farm show, but also on items such as hotels and petrol.

