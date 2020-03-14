The Padma Awards Ceremony, due to take place on April 3, has been postponed due to coronavirus – India news

The government on Saturday announced that the Padma Awards ceremony, scheduled to take place on April 3 in Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi, was postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic, ANI news agency reported.

The next award date and time will be announced shortly.

The Padma Awards – which are presented in the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri categories – are the highest civilian honors awarded in various disciplines / fields such as arts, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, commerce and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service.

These awards are given by the President of India at a ceremony in Bashwan Rashtrapati, usually around March or April each year.

This year, 141 Padma Awards will be presented, including four duos (in the case of duets, the award counts as one).

The list includes seven Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 118 Padma Shri awards.

As many as 33 awardees are women, and the list includes 18 persons from the category of foreigners, NRI, PIO, OCI and 12 posthumous awards.

Political leaders George Fernandes, Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj will be awarded the Padma Vibhushan awards posthumously in the public affairs category while Vishveshateertha Swamiji Sri Pejavar Adhokhaja ​​of Udupi Mutta will be awarded similar recognition posthumously in the spiritual category.

.