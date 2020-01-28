The Palestinian Authority governor is again pushing to raise the minimum wage to $ 15

Governor Tom Wolf is renewing his call for a minimum wage increase with a plan that introduces $ 12 an hour by July 1, 2020 and $ 15 an hour by 2026.

The minimum wage in Pennsylvania is currently $ 7.25, which is also the federal minimum wage. The annual salary with a minimum wage of $ 7.25 would be just over $ 15,000.

The General Assembly discussed a proposal last year that would raise the minimum wage to $ 9.50.

“There is a momentum to finally raise wages, but the momentum in the Capitol does not bring food to the table in the workers’ homes,” said Governor Wolf. “Too many workers are still struggling to get through because Pennsylvania has not raised the minimum wage in over a decade. Living costs are rising and the Pennsylvania people are waiting while 29 other states, including all of our neighbors, are raising the minimum wage for their workers.”

In his statement, the governor said 29 states have a higher minimum wage than Pennsylvania and 21 states will raise the minimum wage this year.

The governor’s plan is for $ 12 an hour with 50-cent increases per year that would amount to $ 15 an hour by 2026. The governor claims nearly 93,000 adults will leave Medicaid and workers will generate more than $ 300 million in government tax revenue annually in 2026.

The governor also calls for the Independent Regulatory Review Commission to approve new overtime rules on January 31, which will bring overtime to most full-time employees in managerial, administrative, and professional jobs if they earn less than $ 45,500 by 2022.

