The Palestinian Authority says it will cut security ties with Israel and the United States

A protester carries a map model with the colors of the Palestinian flag that says “Jerusalem is the eternal capital of Palestine” in the village of Bilin in the West Bank, occupied by Israel, January 31, 2020. – Reuters pic]

CAIRO, February 1 – The Palestinian Authority has cut all ties with the United States and Israel, including security, after rejecting a Middle East peace plan presented by U.S. President Donald Trump this week, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Saturday ,

At a meeting of Arab foreign ministers in Cairo, Abbas reiterated his “complete” rejection of Trump’s peace plan, which calls for the creation of a demilitarized Palestinian state with borders that meet Israel’s security needs.

“We have informed the Israeli side … that there will be no relations with them and the United States at all, including security ties,” said Abbas at the one-day extraordinary meeting to discuss Trump’s plan.

Israeli officials had no immediate comment on his statements.

Israel and the Palestinian Authority security forces have long worked together to monitor areas of the occupied West Bank that are under Palestinian control. The Palestinian Authority also maintains cooperation agreements with the CIA that continued after the Trump administration boycotted peace efforts in 2017 by the Palestinians.

Abbas also said he refused to discuss his plan with Trump over the phone or even get a copy of it to study.

“Trump asked me to speak to him on the phone but I said no and he wants to send me a letter … but I refused him,” he said.

The Trump plan presented on Tuesday also calls for the US to recognize Israeli settlements on the occupied land in the West Bank and Jerusalem as the indivisible capital of Israel. – Reuters