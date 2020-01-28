The panel confirms the decision not to indict former Nissan chief Hiroto Saikawa

A prosecutor’s office confirmed the decision not to indict former Nissan Motor Co. chief Hiroto Saikawa for financial misconduct in which former president Carlos Ghosn was allegedly involved.

A man in Tokyo had asked the Citizens Panel to review the prosecutor’s decision not to indict 66-year-old Saikawa, the former president and CEO of the Yokohama-based automaker.

Ghosn has been accused of hiding approximately 9.1 billion yen of his salary in Nissan’s financial statements between fiscal 2010 and fiscal 2017.

The financial statements for the 2016 and 2017 financial years were submitted under the name of Saikawa. However, the prosecutor decided not to charge him with no evidence of his involvement in the case.

The investigative body ruled that it cannot recognize that Saikawa knew about Ghosn’s allegedly hidden compensation, and said there was no reason to consider the prosecutor’s decision inappropriate.