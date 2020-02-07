Researchers in China believe that the endangered pangolin could be the “missing link” between bats and humans in transmitting the current deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Bats are well-known disease carriers that have killed and infected more than 630 people and infected 31,000 worldwide, most of them around the epicenter of the outbreak in China.

However, bats were believed not to transmit the virus directly to humans, and researchers from the French Pasteur Institute said that there was probably a “mediator” in the chain.

They speculated that this mediator was probably a mammal, possibly a badger family, and it is now believed that the pangolin may be the missing link.

China’s official Xinhua news agency has since reported a study by the South China Agricultural University that tested 1,000 wildlife specimens.

The study found that “the genome sequences of viruses in pangolines are 99% identical to those of coronavirus patients”.

Others have warned that this information should be treated with caution as it comes from a university press release and not from an expert-reviewed scientific article.

Independent scientists questioned research suggesting that the outbreak of coronavirus disease that spread from China could have spread from bats to humans through illegal pangolin trafficking

The pangolin, also known as a scaly anteater, is very much in demand in traditional medicine in southern China because its scales are believed to have medicinal properties.

As of January 2020, all eight species are considered endangered.

