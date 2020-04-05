The Parasite Ivermectin drug was developed by Melbourne scientists

Scientists in Melbourne are trying to use a drug used to fight parasitic and cat attacks – in the hope of destroying the coronavirus.

For 30 years, Ivermectin has been prescribed to humans and animals to treat roundworm, headaches and scabies.

Studies by Monash University and the Doherty Institute suggest that the drug could stop COVID-19 from growing in a zoo.

Scientists in Melbourne are trying to use a drug used to fight parasitic and cat attacks – in the hope of destroying the coronavirus. (9News)

“We found that a single dose of the drug could prevent the disease from spreading within 48 hours,” Drash Kylie Wagstaff told 9News.

Because the drug has been safe for many years, it is believed that the move from clinical trials to human experience will be faster than any other treatment practiced worldwide. “What we need to do is dosing. So you can understand that doing something in a petri dish is free to do something in people. , “said Monash University spokesman David Jans.

People should be aware that Ivermectin is not available over the counter to speed up the treatment and treatment of prostate cancer.

For 30 years, Ivermectin has been prescribed to humans and animals to treat roundworm, headaches and scabies. Now a test by the Monash University and Doherty Institute researchers show that the drug can eliminate COVID-19. (9News)

It is also advisable that each unit should support the testing process at any point from weeks to months.

“It is very important that people do not jump to the idea that they can cure themselves and find a viable alternative to Covid19,” Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos told the 9News.

“There is no cure for Covid19.”

To track news and livestream traffic directly to your phone log in to the 9News app and place messages in the App Store or Google Play.