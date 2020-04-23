The parents of the girl killed by Paul Bernardo are seeking to get his file: documents

The parents of two girls killed by Paul Bernardo are seeking to get his entire file along with the parole board, addressing the public’s interest in the case more than the convicted murderer and rapist’s privacy rights.

The families of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy are also requesting audio and video recordings, as well as any written transcripts, of Bernardo’s failed bid for parole in October 2018.

The two families have been filed for judicial review this month following their requests for documents under access to information law.

In the filings, their lawyer Tim Danson argued the decision was against the principle of transparency and could lead to Bernardo being released without supervision.

He also denied denying family requests for documents that violated their charter of freedom of expression because it prevented them from fully participating in the parole process and from expressing their opinions about an interest. of the public.

Considering Bernardo’s crimes and most of the materials sought are in the public record, Danson contends that the information is unavoidable on grounds of privacy.

The Parole Board of Canada “found that Bernardo had surrendered his privacy rights when he chose to kill two teenage girls and raped many others,” she wrote in the documents.

“In this balance, (the parole board) has failed to find that Bernardo has committed a crime against society and humanity at large beyond any perceived right to personal privacy.”

Danson declined to comment further on the case.

Bernardo has served more than 25 years of a life sentence for brutal kidnapping and murder of the French, 15, and Mahaffy, 14.

He was denied a day or full parole on October 17, 2018, with members of the parole board expressing doubts that he truly understood his amazing actions.

He was convicted in 1995 of first-degree murder, kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault with other offenses. His crimes for many years in the late 1980s and early 1990s sparked national apprehension.

Bernardo and his wife Karla Homolka were kidnapped, tortured and killed on June 1991 in their home in Port Dalhousie, Ont., Before dismembering her body, encoding her remains in cement and dumping in them in a nearby lake.

Bernardo tortured and killed the French in April 1992 after keeping his captive for three days.

The girls’ families made their first requests to the parole board and the Correctional Service Canada for his file in 2017, then updated them to include recordings of his parole hearing, according to court filings.

Their requests were rejected last year, prompting them to file a complaint with the Office of the Information Commissioner of Canada, the documents said.

The office upheld the parole board’s decision last month but has yet to weigh the decision on the correctional service, the documents said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 23, 2020.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 23, 2020.