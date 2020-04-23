The park and entertainment are back with NBC’s Coronavirus Special next week

NBC is releasing all stops to keep viewers entertained during the shutdown of the unprecedented COVID-19 coronavirus. Not only that “Saturday Saturday Live” is back for another home edition this weekend, but the network is returning one of its all-time favorite shows for a special rehearsal next week.

While fans of Parks & Recreation are better for fans of the show who have not stopped since the beginning of the soliloquy, the whole cast will not only meet for a special conference, but promise it is a scripted event. , that means a bonus episode of fun humor.

The new half-hour will follow Amy Poehler’s Leslie Knope, determined to keep in touch with her friends between the coronavirus epidemic and a regular series return Aziz Ansari |, Rashida Jones, Rob Lowe, Nick Offerman, Jim O’Heir, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Retta, and Adam Scott. A number of other Pawnee stars are also expected to appear.

“That’s right! We’ve made the movie!” Pratt announced via Instagram on Thursday. “Many say it’s the biggest TV show ever filmed in Quarantine. It’s not a competition. But if it is … we will win,” adding that maybe the show will have an Emmy shoot.

In fact, this particular conference is a major obstacle to network television as it is the first viewer to see how their sitcom is viewed during the in-house ordering. As light and talk shows expanded and explored the format but during the week, there was still a lot of interest two weeks ago when “SNL” returned with a new cast.

Similarly, CBS’s “All Rise” is on the lookout for a series of coronavirus-based images made in-house through Zoom and other technologies, coming to our senses. that network. The 4. How smart is your audience to react to new content? Only time will tell.

But it makes sense for NBC to use one of its all-time favorite locations to really experiment in this unnamed territory. And it was a testament to the love of this cast that they were obviously able to bring it all back, despite the fact that they were blown away by their care since the time of the show.

A small part of this, however, may have to do with the fact that a particular section is also used as a way to recover during uncertain times. “Like most other people, we have been looking for ways to help and feel that getting these people back at night can be a costly affair,” said creator Mike Schur. “I sent an email to the security guard, and they returned to me within 45 minutes.”

While offering entertainment to the public, specialists will also work to help raise funds COVID-19 American Food Production.

You can think of other TV productions to take a closer look at how the public can bring back the laughs and, perhaps more importantly, how many fans are eagerly looking forward to their final journey back to Pawnee.

