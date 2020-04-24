The “Park and Recreation” cast is reunited for a special coronavirus episode

Even a pandemic cannot prevent Leslie Knoop from trying to save the world. According to NBC’s press release, NBC’s “Park and Recreation” cast will meet again next Thursday in one episode to raise funds for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

In a special 30-minute episode, you’ll see the return of cast members Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Rashida Jones, Adam Scott, Retta, Robrow, Chris Pratt, Aziz Ansari, and Jim O, along with Leslie Knoop played by Amy Polar. Heir. The episode will air on April 30, at 8:30 pm. NBC ET / PT. The release also said, “There may be several guest stars from the Pony Universe.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, the episode is based on the current pandemic, followed by Leslie Knoop, who tries to stay in touch with former colleagues in the Pony Parks division in times of social distance.

Pratt, who portrayed Andy Dwyer, a rock star loved in a small fictional town, posted on Instagram about his reunion. The episode has already been filmed and “many people say this is the biggest episode of a television shot in quarantine. This is not a competition. If so … if we can easily win. Let’s “

In a video posted by Pratt and other actors, Pauler says the episode was entirely filmed in the actor’s individual homes.

The show’s executive producer, Michael Sure, said he was looking for ways to help people during a coronavirus outbreak, and said, “ You can make some money by bringing these characters back overnight. ” did.

“I sent a desired email to the cast and they all returned to me within 45 minutes,” he said. “Our old” Parks and Rec “team has put together another 30 minute slice of Pony’s life [quarantined]. I hope everyone enjoys it. Please donate! “

Feedbank America founded the COVID-19 Fund in March to help food banks “get the resources they need to serve the most vulnerable members of the community during this difficult time.” .

According to the release, State Farm and Subaru of America will each contribute $ 150,000. NBCUniversal and “Parks and Recreation” writers, producers, and casts will also be present and will contribute a total of $ 500,000 by May 21.

