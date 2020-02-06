The partial ban on the taste of e-cigarettes comes into force today

On Thursday, February 6, an e-cigarette directive that will enter into force will result in a number of flavored vapor products being withdrawn from the US market.

CNN reports that the Trump administration announced the ban in September and said they would develop a policy that eventually became known as the “flavor ban.”

The original policy was to remove all flavors except tobacco.

But this version was finally changed.

The final version of this policy, announced on January 2, included a number of exceptions that some have criticized as “watering down the flavor ban.”

The directive is actually not a ban, but a system that reflects the current attitude of the Food and Drug Administration to the dangers of steaming.

This policy is intended to stop the use of cartridge-based vaping products in flavors other than tobacco and menthol.

A cartridge or sleeve is described as “any small, closed unit (sealed or unsealed) designed to fit into a vape or to function as part of a vape”.

If everything goes according to plan, flavored cartridges in the U.S., with the exception of tobacco and menthol, should no longer be commercially available or available online.

In reality, however, this requires awareness and collaboration between retailers.

A number of leading e-cigarette companies have already announced they will work together, and in some cases certain flavors have been withdrawn from the market.

Juul, for example, had previously stopped selling flavors of mint, mango, cream and cucumber – just tobacco and menthol.

The only way that these flavored products can be brought back to the market is through prior approval by the FDA.

Ultimately, all vaping products must undergo the same market review.

This deadline is currently set for May.

Products that are not included in the FDA’s newly issued guideline can be kept on shelves for up to a year while the agency is reviewing their applications.

