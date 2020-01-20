The participants in the Libya summit in Berlin are committed to respecting the arms embargo

BERLIN – Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday that countries interested in Libya’s longstanding conflict had agreed to respect a severely violated arms embargo, which should be better controlled than before.

The participants of the Sunday summit in Berlin agreed not to continue to provide military support to the warring parties during an armistice, said Merkel after around four hours of talks at the Berlin Chancellery.

“We have agreed on a comprehensive plan,” said Merkel. “I can say that all participants worked really constructively together.”

“We all agree that we respect the arms embargo and that the arms embargo should be controlled more than in the past,” she said.

Conference members agreed to stop providing military support to the warring parties, Merkel said.

She added that participants would continue to hold regular meetings to ensure that the process would continue “so that the people of Libya could have their right to a peaceful life.”

Secretary General of the United States, Antonio Guterres, thanked Merkel for her “absolutely remarkable” efforts.

“I cannot overstate the summit’s conclusion that there is no military solution to the conflict in Libya,” he told reporters in Berlin.

“I hope that today’s commitments will contribute to a lasting solution to the Libya crisis,” said Guterres.

Merkel hosted heads of state and government from 11 countries outside of Libya as well as the United Nations, the European Union, the African Union and the Arab League.

Libya’s two leading rivals, Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj and General Khalifa Hifter, also came to Berlin.

When asked whether Sarraj and Hifter were involved in the talks in Berlin, Merkel said: “We spoke to them individually because the differences between them are so great that they don’t speak to each other at the moment.”

Before the summit began, Merkel and her foreign minister met with both men in the office. Merkel said the two men had agreed to appoint members of a military committee to represent them in talks about a longer ceasefire.

Guterres said the committee would be convened “in Geneva in the coming days.”

Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said: “We know that today’s signatures are not enough.”

He said countries that were not invited on Sunday will be given the opportunity to attend future meetings of the four committees that deal with various aspects of the crisis, including military issues and the economy.

“We know that the work has only just started,” Maas praised the “spirit of cooperation” in Berlin.

Merkel welcomed heads of state and government from eleven countries outside Libya as well as the United Nations, the European Union, the African Union and the Arab League to the summit at the Berlin Chancellery. Germany’s months of diplomatic drive aim to support the United States’ efforts to end the fighting in Libya.

In attendance were among others the Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the French President Emmanuel Macron, the Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“We are here for an urgent reason: to stop Libya’s downward spiral,” Guterres told the conference.