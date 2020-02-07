The passenger plane barely escaped the Israeli attack on Syria: Russia

% MINIFYHTMLe3f63741cc148430f8cc6cc7c862709611%

An A320 Airbus with 172 passengers on board made an emergency landing at the Russian-controlled Khmeimim airbase after Syria’s air defense nearly hit it due to Israeli air strikes, the Russian news agency RIA said Friday. with reference to a spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The en-route flight from Tehran to Damascus barely escaped the “deadly zone of artillery fire, quot; while Syrian air defense forces attempted to fend off an Israeli attack near Damascus on Thursday,” RIA said.

“The military operations of Israeli general personnel in the air using passenger aircraft to cover or block the fire of Syrian missile systems are becoming a typical feature of the Israeli Air Force,” the spokesman said.

According to the spokesperson, four Israeli F-16 fighter jets hit eight air-to-ground missiles in suburbs of Damascus after 2 hours of local time (00:00 GMT) without entering Syrian airspace, RIA reported.

“Only thanks to the rapid actions of dispatchers at Damascus airport and the effective work of the automated air traffic control system, the Airbus-320 was escorted from the danger zone and helped to land successfully at an airport in the Russian airbase Khmeimim,” the spokesman said . said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Syrian Ministry of Defense said the Syrian anti-aircraft interception intercepted Israeli missiles over Damascus fired at military targets in South Syria, even near the capital.

The attacks by Israeli fighter jets were launched in two waves, one near Damascus and one near the provinces of Deraa and Quneitra, he said.

Syrian anti-aircraft guns shot a large number of missiles, but the attacks caused material damage and wounded eight “hunters,” without mentioning their nationality.

The Israeli army declined to comment.

Israel has repeatedly carried out raids on Syria since the civil war broke out in 2011, primarily against government forces and their Iranian and Hezbollah allies.

Israel’s political leadership has talked publicly about the bombing, although the army rarely comment on individual raids.