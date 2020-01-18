The passionate, hardworking ex-wildcat Jace Whittaker wants to complete the next test in the soccer curriculum National Sports

Jerry Whittaker hired his younger son Jace for flag football at the age of 6. Jace didn’t have it.

“I just wanted to play tackle. That was the cool thing, ”said Whittaker. “No way would I be seen with a flag on my hip while my brother was playing tackle football. It wasn’t even a question.”

Jace’s older brother, J.J., was already playing tackle. Jace cried when he found out he was registered for the flag. He refused to play even though his father had paid the registration fee.

If that doesn’t tell you all about Jace Whittaker’s love of the game, here’s the thing: despite several setbacks, he’s still trying to play soccer. The former Arizona corner will play in the East-West Shrine Bowl in St. Petersburg, Florida on Saturday. He is the only wildcat to take part in one of the three major NFL showcases.

Whittaker’s passion for sport has crackled since his youth. He would watch games with his father and brother. He would cancel the film with his father. When it came to engaging in a sport at Oceanside (California) High School, Whittaker chose football instead of baseball. The latter had been played professionally by his father.

“Football was the love of my life, it was child’s play,” said Whittaker. “It has to do with imposing conditions, hitting someone, working with an entire team and ten other people out there. There is no sport that really likes it.”

Whittaker is not sure if it should be created in April. Scouts will respond to his size – he’s listed at 5 feet 10¼ inches and 189 pounds with 29 inch arms. But Whittaker is quick, tough, and determined. He played the role of a scrapped outsider most of his football life.

Jace is four years younger than J.J., a former UA player who played in the San Diego State Cornerback and is now an officer in the Beverly Hills Police Department. That didn’t prevent Jace from doing sports with J.J. and his friends.

“You’d run him over anywhere,” Jerry Whittaker recalled. “He never quit until they somehow accepted him.”

“I was always the kid who said,” Let me play, “said Jace Whittaker.” You always tried to throw me around, pick me up a little. “

Jace remembered a case when he was knocked to the ground and cut his arm. He wanted to go in and get connected. His father urged him to be out there and play again. If he wanted to hang out with the older, bigger kids, Jace couldn’t leave when the going got tough.

“I’ve done it since then,” he said. “It’s nothing new to me.”

Setbacks and triumphs

Jace Whittaker, right, had 159 tackles and seven interceptions in his UA career.

Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star 2019

Jerry Whittaker was an outstanding baseball player in Long Beach, California. He played for Oklahoma and became a second round draft pick of the Chicago White Sox. He played in the minor league for five years.

Jerry’s sons followed football. J.J. I was in Arizona once before I changed my mind and visited the state of San Diego. He missed his first three seasons due to injury before ending his career with 40 consecutive starts from 2013-15.

Jace signed up to Arizona in June 2013 as a member of the 14 class. But he suffered a serious knee injury as a senior in high school and was asked to postpone enrollment until January 2015.

“It was difficult at first,” said 24-year-old Whittaker from St. Petersburg this week. “But that’s part of the game. You put your body into the sport of football, injuries happen. Life goes on. It’s not the end of the world.”

Although he didn’t end up with Jerry’s sport – “It’s such a slow game,” said Jace – the younger Whittaker brother learned something about mental toughness from his father. It is a prerequisite for survival in baseball.

“Without my father,” said Jace, “I don’t think I’m in the position I’m in today.”

Whittaker recovered from the knee injury and appeared as a newcomer in eleven games in 2015. Around the middle of the 16 season, he started a breakout campaign the following year, in which 13 pass breakups and three interceptions, including a pick six, were recorded.

Then there were further setbacks. An injury to the Achilles tendon in the training camp cost Whittaker the first two games of the 2018 season. When Whittaker made his debut against Southern Utah in week 3, he suffered an elbow injury at the end of the season when he played a tackle in the first defensive streak.

Whittaker returned for a fifth season and played some of his best football early on. Whittaker recorded three interceptions and three pass breakups in the first three games.

But Arizona didn’t get enough production from its security precautions and put Whittaker in a position he had never played before. It was a logical decision: Whittaker was the smartest player in the defense, and a free play in the middle of the field would increase this advantage.

Without the benefits of off-season training, Whittaker had problems at times. He ended his career with 55 tackles, but had only three passes and no picks in the last nine games.

Even though he played a foreign position to help the team, Whittaker sees the experiment as a net positive today.

“One thing that is extremely important in the world of work is experience,” he said. “Now I’m a guy who has that experience on my resume.”

Study, listen, improve

Jace Whittaker learned some of the subtleties of football from his father Jerry.

Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star 2017

The main reason the coaches were confident of moving Whittaker in the season was that no wildcat spent time studying his craft. In 2017, Whittaker learned the lane safety position alongside his teammate Dane Cruikshank, who had also changed corners. Cruikshank will play in the AFC Championship Game for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Whittaker always found the intricacies of football fascinating. When Jerry and J.J. if Ball talked while driving after the game, Jace would listen carefully.

“Jace was always careful,” said his father. “He listened to the good, the bad. He just wanted the information. He wanted to know. “

Jerry coached his boys when they were kids, and he kept his coach cap on while watching football with his sons. He pointed out tendencies that could benefit defenders, like the footwork of an offensive duel.

Jace, a natural leader, was drawn to the quarterback when he was finally allowed to play tackle football. He and his father examined each game with a critical eye.

“No matter how well I thought there was always something to correct,” said Jace Whittaker. “I learned that at a young age.

“My father was the guy who wouldn’t give me all the answers. He wanted me to think about it and go a little further.”

Jerry, who is now a technician for a public water company, recently reminded Jace of the commitment he had to make to continue playing football. It was good advice, but probably unnecessary.

“It has been his passion since he wore his football helmet in Pop Warner,” said Jerry.

If Jace cried that day, they were surely tears of joy.