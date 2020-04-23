The pastor helps keep migrant workers in Singapore locked up in COVID-19

SINGAPORE – Pastor Samuel Gift Stephen spends his days trying to ensure that migrant workers in Singapore, confined to dormitory glasses due to a coronavirus outbreak, are all staying well.

He runs one of a number of non-governmental organizations working with authorities and employers to serve food in dormitories where workers are either under government money or ordered to stay home to thwart transmission of disease.

Singapore has seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases of more than 10,000 infections this week, most of the dormitories where workers mainly from Bangladesh and India live in bunk rooms per housing 12 to 20 men.

The government says employers are required to provide enough food for workers during this lockdown, but it is also working with NGOs such as Stephen’s Alliance of Guest Workers Outreach (AGWO) to make any shortcomings .

“Employers should provide catered food to their employees. And the fact of the matter is … some of them have no muscle strength, they have no financial power because of this financial constraint, “said Stephen, chairman of the AGWO, as he unloaded the bags of plastic containers. the back of a van in the dormitory on Wednesday.

The main South Asian workers receiving the food, many wearing traditional saris wrapped around their waists, stood near the queue to see health workers wearing masks, blue scrubs and shields. plastic covering their faces.

Dormitories with large numbers of infections were placed under government-mandated quarantines in recent weeks, and on Tuesday the government said all foreign construction workers should stay home for two weeks. .

Stephen said his organization arranges for caterers to cook and serve meals at least twice a day for several dormitories – an initiative funded by charity donations. The Ministry of Manpower had earlier said that NGOs such as the AGWO are helping deliver 7,000 meals a day to the workers.

Dormitory operators welcomed the initiative, saying they are helping them through a difficult time.

“We have contacted all employers to try to ensure that their food and daily essentials are taken care of. At the same time, we have reached out to charitable organizations … to help increase any shortfall,” said Eugene Aw, director of the RT Group, which manages many foreign-converted migrants, including one that the AGWO visited Wednesday.

“Because the ramping-up period takes a little time for all these requests to be met on a day-to-day basis.” (Reporting by Joseph Campbell Editing by John Geddie and Michael Perry)