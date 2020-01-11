The path to connected in-car trading

Loading...

With the arrival of smart speakers as favorite home lights and voice assistants, such as Alexa, Siri, Cortana and Google Assistant, which are now mainstream for smart speakers, smartphones and in-car applications – it’s only a matter of time before voice commerce from in-car entertainment systems and even from car purchases becomes a common practice from everything from home dining to work to grocery shopping after Saturday’s football game.

Initial voice applications include the incorporation of Alexa and Siri into in-car entertainment and navigation systems. Amazon is offering Echo Auto for the aftermarket, and Google is partnering with hardware makers for a variety of Google Assistant integrations on aftermarket devices. While these applications leverage all the capabilities of voice-in-car entertainment solutions, the next opportunity is to integrate commerce to generate revenue for car manufacturers, after-sales service providers and their retailers and retailers. the brand.

Car buyers. In-car products. Car trade.

Voice commerce is an ideal solution for the car because it allows road shopping safely first – drivers can keep their hands on the steering wheel and eyes on the freeway while fulfilling their shopping needs. In addition, drivers are not the only prospective buyers. Passengers ranging from Uber riders and children moving between school and high school to their fellow citizens en route to a music festival represent all potential buyers. The quick purchases made by parked drivers are also part of the future of the car trade.

According to a study by PYMNTS.com and P97 Networks, the average daily movement of 135 million US workers represents an opportunity for $ 230 billion worth of car-related trade. When combined with heads-up or HUD screens, which are currently available from most car manufacturers, including Audi, General Motors, Lexus and Toyota, voice assistants are a preferred input method for drivers who prefer to buy. in the car.

While any kind of product or service could theoretically be purchased in a vehicle, some use cases peak in consumer surveys. These include fuel supply / EV and restaurant reservations. Additional products and services such as parking, food delivery and car reservation services are also of interest to drivers looking for ease and efficiency in their daily lives.

Opportunities to trade in cars are characterized by some approaches with some now available and others just starting to come into play. An emerging model is called on-demand feature (FOD), in which car OEMs can “enable” built-in features such as stand-alone drivers or electric vehicles. These features are built into the car and can be activated via the onboard firmware. Another approach is a market that offers classic retail products and services either on a dashboard display or in the HUD. In addition, existing vehicle options include navigation and entertainment. The idea is that all options can be combined into one market, allowing drivers and passengers to access all of the same products and services they use – as well as features that are automated – on their desktop and mobile applications. The difference, of course, is that the car market creates an important potential distraction component, which is why voice assistants are definitely the best choice on this channel.

More technical inside the car is required

Voice-supported purchases – whether in the car, on the clock, or online – are not as simple as you think voice commands replace all the clicks made during a regular online shopping trip. In the car, this behavior could possibly add some distancing and frustration, possibly even to a new form of road rage: ‘car rage’. To design these issues, car makers and system makers need to consider the entire customer journey from defining what to buy, researching options, checking stock, and finally adding products and services to cart and payment functions by designing UX / UI solutions.

Another important aspect of voice commerce is that there are three key elements that make it possible to interpret voice to machine. First, it is the cloud platform or service, which is able to interpret voice commands, calculate background results, and return an output using native language production.

Next is the application. The application is the mediator between the hardware and the platform and lives on a device, whether it is a native application on a mobile phone, an application installed on a branded device (such as the Amazon Echo) or an application installed on third party hardware manufacturer such as Sonos speakers). Finally, there is the material. This device could be either a complex multipurpose machine, such as a smartphone, or a relatively silent device, such as a speaker with few microphones and Wi-Fi functionality. For in-car trade, the material must be integrated into the car.

Amazon is currently dominating the voice market, having launched its first Echo device in the US market in mid-2015. Reportedly, the company has been building this platform since 2010 and devotes significant amounts of resources. Amazon has confirmed that there are now more than 10,000 employees working with voice technology. In terms of voice car trading, Amazon is experimenting with integrating Alexa technology into all types of devices, such as watches and even microwaves. Alexa is also the voice technology of the BMW Group of choice, which manufactures the technology in its vehicles. Other voice sellers, such as Google and Apple, will follow Amazon’s lead in pursuing vehicle integration.

The Car Trading Platform as an Activator

The other part of the equation for voice-assisted car trading is the trading platform itself. Online shopping is nothing new. More than two decades have passed. The challenge for most retailers – the automotive OEM manufacturers included – is the software platforms that ran the original e-commerce sites are outdated. These platforms did not have the flexibility to support new channels (such as mobile and car trading) or new contact points (such as voice) designed to support fairly simple buying processes on a computer.

Fortunately, new technologies disrupt the business e-commerce platform market. This includes software based on 100 percent API, which means commerce features such as shopping carts, and product catalogs can be linked to any front-end UI or any point of contact such as voice. Modern commerce platforms are also based on a micro-enterprise software development model, which enables automotive OEMs to diversify business process offerings and flows without having to develop core commerce functionality. For OEMs making vehicle purchases and FODs, this new architectural approach to commerce provides the flexibility they need to keep drivers safe, but also ensures that drivers can take care of other aspects of their lives while on the road.

In-car trade represents a major revenue opportunity for the automaker and will disrupt the classic OEM / dealer / owner model in which once a car was sold, little extra revenue was possible except for branded spare parts and services. I would like to guess that just as seat belts and ventilation have made progress in driving comfort and safety, voice assistants will allow drivers to manage some of their lives outside of the car while remaining safe in the car.

