January 12 (UPI) – New England Patriots recipient Julian Edelman was arrested in Beverly Hills, California on Saturday evening and, according to a police spokeswoman, was cited for vandalism related to crime.

The 33-year-old Edelman jumped on the hood of a vehicle and caused damage, the police said. The Beverly Hills police quoted him for vandalism and later released him for a quote.

In a statement, the police said Edelman should appear in court on April 13.

Former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce posted a picture on social media last night showing himself, Edelman, and ex-patriot recipient Danny Amendola in Beverly Hills. Edelman is from Redwood City, California.

Edelman, who was named Super Bowl LIII MVP, was the leading recipient of the patriots this season. He recorded 100 shots for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns.

Edelman played in the 2019 campaign with shoulder and knee injuries. League sources told the Boston Globe that the seasoned passport operator should be operated on in the off-season to repair the discomfort.

The Patriots were eliminated from the playoffs last week with a 20:13 loss to the Tennessee Titans.