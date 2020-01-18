The payment for the payment in the cities of Louisiana was possibly illegal

Photo: Google Maps

OAKDALE, La. (AP) – A city in southwestern Louisiana may have violated the state constitution by granting its employees a one-time wage supplement of nearly $ 41,000. This resulted in an independent financial audit.

The city of Oakdale could have violated a provision in the Louisiana Constitution that governs how public money can be spent, accountant Royce Scimemi said.

According to reports from the American press, around 60 workers received the one-time wage supplement approved by the city council and mayor in November 2018. No elected official received the bonuses.

Mayor Gene Paul and city clerk Lisa Schaefer said they had requested a legal opinion from the attorney general’s office to determine whether the adjustments were allowed – and to prevent possible future violations.

Schaefer said the city’s lawyer believes that spending is allowed.

“We know that we cannot give bonuses, and that was not our intention,” said Schaefer. “We wanted to be able to reward them for good performance while living on budget. Our lawyer came back to us and said, “Yes, we can do this as a one-time adjustment for future services to meet the criteria of the constitution.”