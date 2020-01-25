The PD Tarpon Springs was concerned about the well-being of the woman who was beaten and kicked at Walmart

TARPON SPRINGS, Florida (WFLA) – Police officers search for a man and a woman after the man has seen him “hit and kick” the woman.

The Tarpon Springs Police Department replied to Walmart at 41232 US-19 Friday around 11:15 p.m. regarding a disturbance between a man and a woman.

Witnesses at Walmart reported to the police that the man hit and kicked the woman, and then they saw the woman “aggressively” put in a black SUV.

Detectives believed the sedan might be an Uber or Lyft, but could not confirm this.

Concerned about the welfare of the woman, officials are asking everyone who has information about the two to call TSPD at 727-937-6151.

