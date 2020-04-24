The Peaky Blinders Joe Cole returns to the crime genre

If you’ve seen Gareth Evans’ Reid, you will find that he is very creative when it comes to giving birth to people. Reid and his sequel were saturated with bizarre choreographers, marathon battle scenes that found inventive ways to grab limbs and knock down their heads. This first Evans series (co-authored with Matt Flanner) makes extensive use of these skills as a large swarm of criminals struggle to control London very, very violently. If you do not like the sight of blood, we can recommend watching anything other than this.

Like any criminal epic, London gangs are family oriented. Wallace is the black heart of London’s criminal activities. Every other criminal organization connects to them. In the opening minutes of the show, Patriarch Wallace Finn (Colm Meany) is killed. His son Sean (Joe Cole Peaky Blinders) hastily grapples with the reins of the empire, instructing all London crime bosses to conduct operations until he finds out who ordered them to strike at his father. Of course, no one obeys, and the struggle for power begins. It is a gigantic war when anyone can be repulsed at any moment, and virtually anyone can control everything. Think Game of Thrones, but without dragons and more modern tailoring.

In terms of collusion, London gangs don’t give us much we haven’t seen before. All the details of a criminal saga are: a worthless brother who has never run a family business; a mother who clearly controls more than she allows; the mole tries to avoid detection / death. But they are rarely so smart and stylish. From the opening scene, which manages to get a man hung up on a tower and set on fire incredibly beautifully, the London gangs look amazing. Everything is too polished to look like real London, but sharp style is the key. This is not a realistic drama. It’s a cool, bloody soap opera.

Joe Cole will play a young criminal, Sean Wallace’s criminal. Credit: Sky

And yes, yes, a lot of blood. Evans’ fight scenes (he shoots three episodes) are the best you’ll see on TV. Be it someone who cuts through a pub armed with a single dart, or a battle in which the mattress becomes a deadly weapon, every fight – and many of them – is fictitiously fictionalized and staged and edited. It may take some time until we see another blockbuster action in the movie theater, but it will definitely ease that thirst.

The introductory episodes show great promise, creating such a wide array of characters that it can work endlessly, far beyond solving Finn’s assassination. If you wait long for the return of Picking the Hat, there is room for another lush, sprawling crime drama. London gangs are making their way into this space with confidence. This could well be a challenge for being the best crime drama on British television.

"London gangs" appeared on Sky