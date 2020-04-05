Alan Smith, 71 years old and 71-year-old wife Elsie were found dead by police at their home in Barrington on March 25 (Photo: East Anglia News Service)

It is believed that a pensioner who had difficulty coping with the coronavirus blockade stabbed his wife to death before he killed himself, an investigation was heard.

Alan Smith (71) and his wife Elsie (71) were found dead by police at their home in Barrington near Cambridge on March 25.

The officers were called home after a neighbor told them that they had not been seen since the blockade began two days ago.

Police found Mrs. Smith with stab wounds, while retired painter and decorator Mr. Smith was found dead on his bed.

Speaking of Mrs. Smith’s injuries, David Heming, a senior coroner from Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: “According to known evidence, these are not personal injuries.”

Cambridgeshire police said last week that they treated death as an “isolated incident and not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.”

Posthumously by Virginia Fitzpatrick-Swallow Home Office pathologist at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge was unable to determine how Mr. Smith died and further tests are being carried out, Huntingdon said on Friday.

The cause of Mrs. Smith’s death was given as stab wounds to the head and neck in anticipation of further neurological tests.

Heming offered “sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased”, opening and postponing separate inquiries to determine the date.

The neighbors of the couple, who were said to have one son, said they were worried about blocking Britain, and Mr. Smith worried that he would be able to “get pills for his illness.”

76-year-old Dennis Kingsley, who lives two doors, said last week: “It was a nice couple who had been here for centuries. I saw them last Monday when they went out to the stores, and I said hello to them, but I didn’t see them coming back.

“I heard they were worried about getting what they wanted in stores because of the sale. They never got food, so they had to go out and get the things they needed. It would be difficult for them.

“I also heard that he was worried about his pills. I know he had a disease. This whole coronavirus could easily drive him crazy.

“But we don’t know for sure what happened. The police didn’t tell us anything. “

Another local resident, Joanne Thomas, said: “I would see them walking along the road most of the morning, but I don’t remember seeing her so often lately. They were a very nice, friendly couple.

“He would get baskets for everyone and bring them back to their homes every Monday after the Binmen arrived.

“It was a bit disturbing when they heard that they died at home, but the police told us that no one else was involved.”

