The people of Titirangi are tired of playing at school repeating ‘Poi E’

Titirangi is in tatters in front of the new sound system of the primary school which saw the traditional bell replaced by a song repeated several times a day.

The primary school in Titirangi tested its new sound system this week and, judging by comments from its neighbors, it has some adjustments to make.

The new sound system includes the ability to drop the traditional school bell instead of playing a song instead.

The school marked the beginning and end of the lessons with the classic “Poi E” from the Patea Maori Club, played aloud on the new speakers.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQLUygS0IAQ [/ integrated]

Some residents are not amused.

“So sad, I liked the song” Poi E “. Not anymore,” wrote one person in the local Facebook group.

“What’s wrong with an ordinary old bell?” another local resident of Titirangi commented.

Titirangi Elementary School Principal Julie Lynch said Herald the school is currently testing the new public address system and is aware of the issues raised by the residents.

“We had a very old system at school. Over the summer we installed a new telephone system and entered the 21st century with voice over IP. Meanwhile, we thought of updating our PA system, “said Lynch. .

“We are on a multi-level site and there are areas where children could not hear the announcements. For health and safety reasons, we needed a more up-to-date system,” he said. she adds.

The school has received feedback from many in the community and will work with a technician to reposition the speakers so that sound does not travel as far outside of school grounds.

“What we will need to do is review the position of our speakers,” said Lynch.

“I have had quite noisy feedback.”

As to why the school decided to abandon the traditional bell, this is all part of the offer with the new system. “It is different but a beautiful celebration of Maori culture, especially with Waitangi Day this week,” she said.

“It’s a whole new system, so we can do all kinds of different things.

“After this week, I may have to consider different options.”

The song choir currently plays around six times a day, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., to start and end lessons, morning tea and lunch.

“It’s a health and safety issue, we need children to hear it all over the school.”

“We apologize to the Titirangi community for yesterday, Waitangi Day, as it unfolded. We are still working on everything,” added Lynch.

.