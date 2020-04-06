Last Friday, it finally got to me. During COVID-19 I am doing well with life. I stayed positive and cheerful, could walk outside and try to garden when I could. I knew and still know that I’m lucky to have a job and a healthy life. However for some reason on Friday, the darkness and loss of this time struck me very severely and I fell into despair as they say.

And so, I took a break and throughout Saturday and Sunday I set up snacks and a cozy place and launched a trilogy of movies that always seem to help me through the dark times: Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings. And, my friends, it works.

Now, from a practical point of view the Lord of the Rings is the perfect quarantine benz. The three extended versions (which I only acknowledge are versions) clock up to about 12 hours in total. You can spend a whole world or two on the magnificent scenery and great design of Middle Earth. You can even dive into the special features that make up their own masterclass in filmmaking. About twenty years after The Fellowship of the Ring hits theaters, these films are the pinnacle of important, spiritual and cinematic storytelling.

However, it is for this reason that these films are suitable for dark times. These films succeed and are so inspiring and comforting, not because they are entertaining and epic (though they certainly are) but because of the story they tell. Lord of the Rings is not just about wizards and orcs and war about it is about the common man’s perseverance and courage in the face of hope and darkness.

The original highlight of JRR is Tolkien’s published works, though the Elves and the King and the Dragons are important characters, but the story is literally based on the little guy, the hobby. They are ordinary, ordinary people who like a good meal and prefer to stay home with their friends. They weren’t made for adventure. The Hobbits, well, us.

These films (and books) do a lot better than many other features because they are not about the high and the powerful, they are about regular people who decide to do the right thing and are bold when it comes to adventure and dark times. Our Habitat heroes do not get special powers or find that they are elected or kings, they continue to care only about their home and the people they love.

This is true of all hobbies, not just Frodo. I maintain that the King of Return is the best of the trilogy, because it crystalized the story of all the younger members of the fellowship. Both Mary and Pippin look for their adventure when they are forced to face the lonely big world, and even though they are afraid, they involuntarily do just the right thing and grow from it. And that’s why they win.

And then there’s Friedo and Sam. What better way to inspire us through our own shadow lands? They keep going. They fight and care for each other. The hero of Sam Trilogy is a hero, not because he is a great warrior, because he understands that there is value in fighting well in this world. And Frodo, he taught us about patience and compassion, because it is his grace to save G Gollum’s life – that ultimately saves the world.

None of us have asked to live in a pandemic that compromised almost every aspect of our lives, and that will forever change the world. We all hope this never happens. However, as Gandalf puts it, “Everyone who lives to see this national time should do it, but it is not for us to decide. We just have to decide what to do with the time we are given. “

The Lord of the Rings is not just about hope, it’s often said about choosing to hope in the face of horrible darkness that Sauron is not a great villain because he is so poorly-defined, but there is another reason why this franchise resonates. Evil is not a person to be redeemed, it is an idea that is part of this world. There will always be evil and darkness, always a shadow over the horizon. The key is not to overcome it, to go through it and to keep going when everything seems lost.

And this is not to say that darkness does not change us. Lord of the Rings is also a story about trauma, make no mistake. Frodo never truly recovers from his journey, and like many who struggle with PTSD and loss, he finds that he never fit into his old life. This seems to be a dark message, and it is J.R.R. Given Tolkien’s own time during World War I, there is still hope. Because Frodo can still find peace in unchanged countries. Her struggle allowed her to reach a place she could not see without it. It’s not home, but it’s still hopeful.

So, if darkness is meant to your heart right now, I get it. We all feel it and it is so easy to think that little hobbies like us (and, friends, I hobbit) can do nothing to make it better. But we can. Even the smallest person can make the difference just by being brave and staying true.

The road goes on all the time and no matter where it takes you, just keep it going.

