The perfect Devs see Lily’s plans fall apart

Things get more realistic this week in Devs episode as Lily’s clever lies from Episode 3. But first let’s see what happens in the Devs section.

In the last episode, we learned that Devs has two rules: (1) You just look back, not on time, and (2) you don’t violate people’s privacy. Stuart, of course, violated the second rule, and it turns out that Katie and Forest regularly break the first one (something Stuart says.) It is clear that Katie’s not looking at the future, but it’s not her decision.

Here’s the revelation that shakes the surface of Stewart and Katie as they watch the future of Lily Chan and see her grain image repeatedly die. Even if they foresee the future and think that this has already been determined, nothing will change that. Two days later, Lily will die. The big question here is whether or not the “tram lines” that Lily believes Forest is in control of the universe may change their destiny somehow, by breaking the rules that the forest itself begins to doubt.

A question about whether this was possible was due to Lyndon’s progress: He discovered that it was possible to go back 2,000 years and hear Jesus’ voice clearly. The only thing is that it also has to violate the Forest Rules: Lyndon incorporates information into many places, not just one universe. Instead of finding time to get the voice of our Lord Jesus Christ, Lyndon’s code goes to universes to find someone different.

Multiple or multiple world theory is one of the possible answers to the questions posed by quantum mechanics. The idea is that with every decision we make, a new universe in which you make the opposite is born. This is an incredibly simple explanation, binary, yes / no decision tree. In fact, the many decisions we make are endlessly complex, and there are infinite numbers of truths. Lyndon claims that he adheres to the rules of determinism, but is it possible to draw conclusions from an alternative reality to prevent this? Or are things predetermined? Perhaps the bride is even more different than she thinks Forest.

To be sure, many worlds are debated and debated, but the Devs world seems to confirm its authenticity: Lyndon can borrow from an alternative reality to accomplish his goals. And he was put on fire for this.

Forest, in particular, poses an incredible issue with Lyndon’s acceptance of the theory of many worlds, because it is a different Jesus Christ and a different Amaya. It is not her daughter, but her daughter. Katie’s disagreement with Forest is hard to argue with and Lyndon’s findings. Now the question is, will the Forest Rules be relaxed and what actions Lyndon will take as a result of the fire. The shooting felt pretty cruel and I was angry with Lyndon. Probably not enough to pay $ 10 million to close his mouth.

The words that the forest tells Lyndon are terrible in two ways. First, he makes it clear that the entire Devs team was killed by the command of Sergei Mesha. And they seem to be doing this. Second, Lyndon will be audited (using Devs technology) to ensure that it does not talk to anyone about Devs operating under the threat of death. Stewart emphasizes this by telling Lyndon to leave Amaya and not look back.

Returns to another perfect episode this week, Lily, and is beginning to make sure Amaya is killed. Given that we know Kenton is hot, it’s good to know what’s going on. He wants to take the company out of his hands, but doesn’t know what to do. Lily is the point of controversy between her and Jamie, who wants to fix everything.

Kenton appears in Lily’s apartment and basically forces her to appoint a therapy. Lily doesn’t see any way out of this, but let’s face it, Kenton’s strategy should come. He opened the door to serious mental health problems. If Amaya wants to push him away, all he has to do is move ahead.

That’s what Kenton does. Lily was unbelievably convincing when everything was mapped out and had a plan at the beginning. Kenton is not equally convincing that he or she needs to talk to the therapist and the therapist. He hadn’t thought of it before, and it’s hard to blame him – as if nothing else had happened in his mind. By the end, Kenton seems pretty reasonable here and a little scary.

As the episode approaches its end, everything really breaks down. After a car accident, Kenton appeared in the Lily’s apartment with the police and committed suicide. It looks as if Jamie was killed after being seized. It is a shocking finale, at least, and the question is, how will Lily be?

To be honest, I was in solidarity with both Lily and Jamie during the argument. They have the right to be annoyed because there is really no easy way forward. She tries to help, but she doesn’t know how dangerous Lily’s condition is.

I hope Lily warned Jen about what happened on screen. After all, he lied about Lily’s schizophrenia.

The homeless man knows that Pete Kenton has come for Lily. What to do with the information? Her only hope is that she looks like she’s gone now.

Again, Sonoya Mizuno was incredible in this episode. The uncertainty at the bottom of trying to build a specific project while answering the therapist’s questions was a perfect move.

I am very pleased that Lily’s caregiver has not kept her doctor’s promise of doctor / patient confidentiality. UESH.

JAMIE !!! I’m so sad !! I know we don’t see a body, so it’s healthy, but I’m not very optimistic.

