The perfect Valentine’s Day gift for the Good Place fans

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains details on the series finale of The Good Place.

Since The Good Place ended its four-year run with a really perfect series finale, we’ve been mourning the loss of the wonderfully silly and soulful series. Fortunately, The Good Place’s Twitter account is still alive and well (Janet, is it you?) And gives people what they want in the form of Chidi Anagonye Jeremy Bearimy’s sexy calendar:

The calendar was a farewell gift from Chidi to Eleanor, which he leaves behind for her after walking through the door and leaving The Good Place. It’s a poignant and thoughtful gift for Eleanor that includes photos of William Jackson Harper dressed up as a sexy postman, WWE wrestler, and dreamy ethics professor.

Even if we don’t subscribe to Jeremy Bearimy’s indescribable calendar, we can still enjoy William Jackson Harper’s real snack in an unbuttoned tuxedo with margarita. Maybe this place isn’t that bad after all.

Peter Sarsgaard describes the Batman as “a raw force, a raw emotionality”. I think we’ll see what happens when people in Gotham stop being polite and start being real. (via IndieWire)

Missy Elliot and John Mulaney take part in the cast of the new Cinderella film. (via AVClub)

Check out these teasers for Alex Garland’s mysterious new FX series Devs. (via io9)

In the first seventy-five minutes of The Invisible Man, we learn the rules of the world and the limits of his power. In the last fifteen minutes, everyone’s been flinging flour, so we pretty much always know where it is. – John Levenstein (@ Johnlevenstein) February 8, 2020 New images have emerged from the long-delayed New Mutants film. (via Collider)

Let’s dive into the dark side of Doctor Stranges time travel. (via CBR)

Kumail Nanjian’s parents support us a lot!

What are you up to on this beautiful Saturday, Mary Suevians?

