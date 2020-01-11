The performance of Lamar Jackson Combine dances around the 40-yard field set for the rise of QB in the NFL – Up News Info

Loading...

Know what we now know about Lamar Jackson, with the Ravens quarterback shattering the competition in a way that resulted in his dominance for the 2019 Sporting News Offensive Player of the Year award, the 40-yard career obsession of the Louisville product before the 2018 NFL Combine seems crazy.

Thanks in part to a talent scout from the Chargers and others who may have suggested that Jackson would change position while preparing for the NFL, from the quarterback to the open catcher, we will never know how incredible his results would have been in the NFL Combine.

That Jackson entered the NFL as the quarterback winner of the Heisman Trophy apparently didn’t matter. Typical of the expired operation that is the NFL exploration process, many were troubled by the fact that Jackson refused to run the 40-yard board in the NFL Combine. I would not participate in any of the exercises related to speed or agility; He would just throw.

The reason, Jackson later admitted, was the fact that at least one team was interested in how he could leave as a professional if he became an open recipient.

“It was a talent scout from Chargers who told me about that,” Jackson said in a Ravens podcast after being selected with the number 32 pick in 2018. “He was the first to talk about it. I’m so fond of it, & # 39; What? & # 39; He overwhelmed me with that. In the beginning I even grimaced as, & # 39; What? & # 39; I thought I was trying to be funny, but I kept going, so He became disproportionate.

“That was the first time I heard him, I thought,” # 39; what? “# As if he said: & # 39; Oh, Lamar, are you going on broad receiver routes? & # 39; I thought: & # 39; No … I don’t remember saying it, I don’t remember I you told me I would leave the recipient routes & # 39; I am so, & # 39; No, only quarterback & # 39 ;.

“That didn’t make me run 40 and participate in all other things.”

MORE: Ravens Lamar Jackson’s concept history

Jackson participated in launch exercises on the second to last day of the NFL Combine 2018.

“When Jackson let the deep balls fly, he had expected some problems with precision,” Vinnie Iyer of SN wrote at the time. “As soon as he felt at ease and settled, he connected with the receivers on the intermediate routes in the middle of the field … Make no mistake, even with his weaknesses, Jackson will leave the board at the 32 best April elections.

“In a sense, by choosing not to run or jump, Jackson added a little more to his mystique in the Combine. Although it would be disappointing for the Jackson agent (Jackson himself) to get out of the 10 best elections , it would be better for his long-term prosperity not being taken by one of those teams. “

As he did in Combine, Jackson refused to participate in exercises on Louisville Pro Day for the same reasons later that spring.

Fortunately, this was not important for the Ravens, who always loved Jackson as a quarterback. Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta recently told Peter King of NBC Sports that the entire competition’s doubts about Jackson’s prospects as an NFL QB were helpful in dropping the compass to the Ravens.

Lamar Jackson, 40-meter runtime

Although Jackson did not record a 40-meter runtime in the 2018 NFL Combine or in Louisville Pro Day before the draft, he was asked about his 40-time while going to the Baltimore media the day after the Ravens chose him with the final selection of the first round.

“4.34,” Jackson said. “I also ran with the tip of the grass, so I don’t know what I’m really running.”

The Ravens naturally did not mind knowing exactly the 40th time for a quarterback running 4,132 yards and 50 touchdowns in three seasons in Louisville.

Lamar Jackson Combine highlights

The most prominent reel that Jackson makes in the NFL makes the highlights of the NFL Combine 2018 useless to judge, especially since he only participated in the launch exercises.

Unfortunately below is a quickly recommended reel of Jackson’s throwing exercises in the Combine, thanks to the team that selected him.

Lamar Jackson combines results

Although Jackson did not participate in the speed, dexterity or strength exercises: the 40-yard board, the bench press, the vertical jump, the broad jump, the three-cone exercise and the shuttle exercise, it was measured in the 2018 NFL Combine.

So those measurements are the only “results” of Jackson’s performance in the Combine. Below is how he measured.

Height

74 inch (6-2)

Weight

216 pounds

BMI

28.4

Arm’s length

33.13 inches

Hand size

9.50 inches