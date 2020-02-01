The Perils of Sun Square Uranus by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

hhd@get.creators.com (Holiday Mathis)

Boredom is a kind of rejection of the prevailing characteristics of the moment. You have learned to tolerate boredom, and even to mask and deny it. Instead, try to recognize when you are bored. Take it as a sign to escape, either by leaving the situation or by going deeper into it until you hook into a more fascinating layer.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). There are times to push yourself, give yourself tough talk and do the hard work needed to be an emotional powerlifter. Not today. You go much further with gentle compassion and encouragement.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). Today’s path is like a 17th-century stage coach route and you will be displaced accordingly. Try to relax in the bumpy rhythm knowing that this mode is now available; it’s as good as anything; and you will arrive soon enough.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). It sounds like a commonplace, a mediocre Pinterest infographic that is shared at moments of half-hearted solidarity. But what if it is also true? You really deserve more.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). People don’t automatically deserve to get all of you. There are parts of your personality that you put on hold when you are around people who don’t respond well to them. This is self-protection and entirely within your right.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). The burning question: what gave you the idea that your life should be something other than what it is like? The sooner you can stamp ‘ERROR’ on it, the more powerful, creative and capable of change you will be.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). Too bad what you really want to say is not appropriate and will not pass well. The good thing is that you have self-control at your side and an equivalent of a diary that locks, so put it all there.

LIBRA (September 23 to October 23). Relationships are like any other company. If you edit them the same way too often, the routines get boring. The good news is that any change, no matter how small, will inject freshness.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). Get yourself from that afternoon shake-up and go straight back to the plan. If you don’t have a plan, go back to dreaming, thinking and believing and then come up with a plan.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). It is said that suspicion haunts the guilty spirit. But it also haunts the mind that is really good at critical thinking and forced to understand the truth of the situation.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). There is this friction between thinking and feeling. Seems easier to transfer the reins to one or the other school. Unfortunately it doesn’t work. The mind and heart must each hold a belt, otherwise this thing will not gallop.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). Plan A probably doesn’t work, but the alphabet still has 25 letters, give or take, depending on your preferred language. If there is something to improve now, it will switch to the next plan without much hassle.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). You are not going to talk about things that other people don’t understand, and yet it will happen unless you keep checking in to make sure the last one is calculated.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (January 22). Kurt Vonnegut said: “Everything is nothing with a twist.” You enjoyed many victories last year, but there were also losses that you still decide how to handle. You are so close to it that you are very lucky that everything you need is called ‘twist’. The year brings brilliant creativity and personal performance. Sagittarius and Capricorn love you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 50, 33, 21 and 18.

ASTROLOGICAL QUESTION: “I have a complicated, miserable crush on someone who is completely out of my competition. He is practically famous, or at least very popular in my city. He is beautiful in every way, physically and cordially. He can have anyone. I wake up in the middle of the night and think about him, and I can’t go to sleep anymore. He turned me into a distracted zombie. But he’ll never love me again, I just know. I’m not his type. Is there anything I can do to win it? He is a Pisces, and I am a Libra. “

Change your thinking about your ‘competition’ because it looks like a kind of unfriendly self-evaluation that is, frankly, below you. Stand on your own side. The best thing that could come out of this crush is not getting the man; it gets to know yourself – love, understand and increase the volume of all those beautiful qualities.

Spend more time with this fantasy Pisces and you will get a more realistic perspective. He is just a person, not a god. Use your crush to teach you more about who you want to become. Pay attention to the qualities that you attribute to him, because these are the same qualities that you want to embody and where you grow in your own journey.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Restauranteur, author and Emmy-nominated television personality Guy Fieri has announced that he is bringing a new chicken restaurant to the Music City, and although there are a few months until the opening, Nashville, Tennessee is already singing about it. Fieri is a gregarious Aquarius born when Mercury was also in the people-loving sign of Aquarius. A birth moon in Scorpio brings the spice.

