The presidential election in the United States is ongoing. It’s always on the go. Known as a “permanent campaign,” the phenomenon has been a conceptual feature of US political life since the 1970s, not only drawing a president’s attention to public opinion to re-elect him or his party during his reign, but also public opinion also about collecting donations, sloganing, taking pictures and whatever is needed to take power or keep it. American politicians live the permanent election campaign and so Americans have to live the permanent elections.

Canadian observers of the American electoral circuit may be entertained, concerned, or desperate, perhaps comforted by the assumption that given the critical differences between us and them, the permanent campaign cannot penetrate north to this country. We have short, well-defined official campaigns that are protected by the trust trust emergency valve. here we have the comparatively tiny role of money in election life; We have no primaries, we have a multi-party system that is dominated by parties that have extraordinary control over their members and those under their banner.

In 2017, Anna Lennox Esselment argued that Canada advocated the permanent campaign. “Every decision, every communication, every event is managed to win certain areas of public recognition,” she writes. It highlights two factors that are driving Canadian iteration of the American phenomenon: first, a decrease in public partisanship, which requires efforts to reach and mobilize sections of the population. Second, the electoral financing reform – for example, the elimination of party subsidies per vote introduced in the Chrétien years, while maintaining the ban on corporate and union donations that force the parties to look for individual contributions.

The Trudeau government rules as if it were fighting permanently. The conservatives are against it as if they were also involved in an eternal struggle. The New Democrats may do the same thing, but it’s hard to say what they’re up to on a particular day. But this Canadian activity is a pale imitation of the hectic American system. This raises the question: if American elections were held according to Canadian rules, would that affect the quality or the outcome of their races? It probably would.

Above all, the monetary impact of American politics is omnipresent and harmful during and after the elections. Campaign contributions from extraordinarily wealthy donors, companies and wealthy, spectral policy action groups not only force politicians to sing constantly for their support, but also have an impact on politics. In 2014, political scientists Martin Gilens and Benjamin Page found that the United States was practically an oligarchy in which influential elites received the policies and laws they preferred, and ordinary Americans did not. Canadian data tends to be scarcer, but observation and the data available to us suggest that we are doing better with this measure.

American presidential candidates must also worry about the third party–Party challenger. In the 1992 presidential election, Ross Perot ran against Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush. Perot was perhaps the front runner at one point in the race. He ended the competition with almost 19 percent of the vote, which the Republicans didn’t do. Ralph Nader is remembered for his election campaign in 2000. Democrats incorrectly claim that Nader cost her candidate Al Gore the election. More recently, Howard Schultz has made the Democrats nervous with a slightly fried third-party offer that failed but could get the Democrats in trouble. Michael Bloomberg was a danger to third parties until he joined the primary democratic race, and John Kasich was seen as a possible threat to the Republicans from outside – or from inside – before overturning and letting President Trump steam over him.

In Canada’s Multi–Party system, there are new challengers emerging and messing things up – think of the Quebecois Block or the Reform Party, each of which has had a major impact on election results. However, the parties need focused support to win or significant distributed support to become a threat. No individual – not even a rich man – can present himself as a threat, become a spectacle and persuade other contenders during an election (although one might try to win the leadership of a mainstream party, as businessman Kevin O’Leary did during the Election tried the 2017 Conservative Party race).

The permanent election campaign could also be a fixed point in American politics as democracy in the United States is rampant. A country that chooses sheriffs and judges in some jurisdictions also holds presidential elections every four years, accompanied by a pre-election process for each party and mid-term presidential elections. In Canada, the parties hold governing conventions, but these matters are far less important than those of the primaries and there are no intermediate elections unless one or two seats have to be filled by elections. The Canadian structure leaves more time for government business and less time for campaigns.

National institutions shape national politics. The United States, once considered implausible as a beacon of democracy for the world, is suffering from an institutional disintegration. If they looked north, the Americans might not find electoral rules that guarantee perfection, but they would find a more sensible and stable way to bring government back to and from the people.

