The persecution of police vehicles along the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory parade ends with the detention of suspects

KANSAS CITY, MO – The parade route for the Kansas City Chiefs was somewhat more active than planned on Wednesday morning.

A car led the police on a short chase in downtown Kansas City more than three hours before the parade began. The chase ended when a police car pushed the fleeing vehicle in a PIT maneuver, also known as precision immobilization technology.

The turmoil occurred when people gathered for the parade where the Chiefs were honored for their 31:20 win against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Parade goers watched the unmarked police car push a car in the back driver’s side, push the car around, and finally force it to stop on Pershing Road near the end of the parade route.

Another police car hit the target car head-on and made sure it couldn’t move forward.

Numerous officers on foot, some with weapons drawn, surrounded the car.

According to the police, two people were taken out of the car.

“Two suspects in detention. Celebrate further! “KCPD tweeted around 9:20 a.m.CET.

Nobody was injured, the police said. The police examine the driver for possible impairments.

According to the police, the vehicle had broken through barricades to get on the parade route.

The 90-minute parade is scheduled to begin at 12.30 p.m. ET.

