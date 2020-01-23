The person with the most punchy job in Canadian art

It’s not an expert look to see that the National Gallery of Canada is under new management. This winter, directly at the main entrance of the art institution in Ottawa made of glass and granite, in which the regular guests line up at the cash registers, visitors come across a two-story building made of wooden beams and tanned skins. The installation was created by Norwegian artist Joar Nango, but the message sent by placing it in such an inconspicuous place comes directly from Alexandra Suda, who took over the management of the gallery last spring.

For Àbadakone: Continuous Fire, an extensive exhibition of local art from around the world, Suda set itself the task of pushing lively art into the public spaces of the gallery. In an interview, she finds that the huge – and extremely popular – bronze spider sculpture of the late Louise Bourgeois stands in front of the public entrance to the Maman gallery. “You know, more than two million people see Maman every year,” says Suda. “How do we get more people to cross that threshold?”

Sámi Architectural Library, installed at the National Gallery of Canada, 2019. Artist’s Collection, © Joar Nango. (Photo courtesy of NGC)

A look at her resume reveals no obvious indication that she would bring so much enthusiasm for attracting crowds to her new job. When she was appointed last spring, much of the attention was focused on the fact that Sasha, as everyone in the art world knows her, was only 38 years old and had never walked before. Most recently, she worked as a curator for European art at the Art Gallery of Ontario, specializing in medieval art. (In contrast, her predecessor, Marc Mayer, was 53 years old when he took over the gallery in 2009 and had previously been director of the Montreal Musée d’art contemporain.)

But those who worked most closely with Suda were not surprised to learn that it has assumed the most prominent and powerful role in Canadian art. She already worked at AGO when Stephan Jost took over management of the gallery in Toronto in 2016. Jost knew that she had an elite award as a mediaeval artist, but she didn’t think he was a career as a curator of centuries-old art shows. “When you meet someone for the first time, you often make a strong impression,” says Jost. “And my impression was that she was a museum director, not a curator.”

This could be due to the fact that Suda brings an unusual mix of qualities into her work – a mix of the required academic nerdiness with the competitiveness of a less-expected athlete and a North American clarity with a European sensitivity. She was born in Orillia, Ontario and grew up in Toronto. Her parents and grandparents came to Canada from Czechoslovakia in 1968 after the outbreak of political liberalization in the Prague Spring was suppressed by the Soviet Union.

Her father’s brother worked for Radio Free Europe’s Czech-language service and examined the family that forced them to flee. The family settled in Canada and spoke Czech at home, but politics in their home country was not a big part of their lives. Still, it was important. For example, when Suda gave her parents a photo book from Josef Koudelka, a famous photographer of the Prague Spring, her mother was in a picture showing the tanks passing by.

Suda’s mother taught at a primary school for special needs, while her father, who had already managed ski slopes, taught ski area management courses at Humber College in Toronto. They took Sasha to Toronto’s AGO and the Royal Ontario Museum, but visits to New York, where an aunt lived, made a bigger impression – what Suda calls “the whole story” about the Metropolitan Museum, the Guggenheim, and the Museum of Modern Art ,

In 1990 the family spent eight weeks in Europe. The way art penetrated Paris and Prague hit Suda as a little girl: “It’s inside. It is outside. It is an attitude to life. “She also brought back perhaps the most Czech anecdote you can imagine. The Sudas had a dog, a schnauzer, which they had acquired from what was then Czechoslovakia. And they knew that Vaclav Havel, the famous former dissent who was the then President of the country was the dog’s sister, so 10-year-old Sasha found the presidential lock, knocked on the door and asked to meet the president’s pet, and her request was granted, remembering Havel from a balcony looked down at her and waved.

Back in Toronto, Suda was not a budding artist, but a competitive skier and basketball player. A rowing coach looked at her long limbs and announced them. Eventually, she applied for rowing scholarships at many US universities and chose Princeton, where she was to lead the open-weight women crew. The picture of her college years is pure Ivey League. “Rowing on a three-mile-long lake that the Carnegie family built for this purpose and then driving your books up under your armpit up the campus – yes, that’s a pretty cliché,” she says with a laugh.

As a student, she immersed herself in art history. Initially she was interested in modernist courses and studied American art in the 1960s, including minimalism and the New York movement of abstract expressionism. It was a leading professor of modern art who made her deepen her perspective by taking a look at the history of painting. This led her to write a thesis on the Italian Renaissance and then study art history when she did her PhD at the Institute of Fine Arts at New York University, where she dealt with illuminated medieval manuscripts.

However, the more formative part of her New York experience was employment at the Metropolitan Museum of Art with Barbara Drake Boehm, one of the best art curators of the Middle Ages. Böhm brought together a show entitled “Prague: The Crown of Bohemia” and needed a Czech-speaking assistant for the project. One of Suda’s tasks was to wait for box-shaped masterpieces from Europe to arrive at all times. She fondly remembers how she slept in the back seat of a car that was parked at the Met loading dock. “I just got incredible privileged access to a museum’s backgrounds and what moves it,” she says.

Boehm says that the “energy and leadership qualities” that brought Suda from university sports to the art world set her apart. “You know, she could really get people to row with each other, we should say,” she says with a laugh. There was also something that Böhm describes as a “specifically European thing” – something that is related to Suda’s consciousness, where art fits into the eventful history of the Czech Republic. “It’s not just about talking about beautiful things or presenting them,” says Boehm.

And yet it is part of the job to use pretty things or at least eye-catching works of art to attract crowds. According to Boehm, the challenge is greater when it comes to art that does not have the well-known star quality of 19th century French Impressionism. In the Prague exhibition, for example, she placed what she describes as “this great, gilded, slightly colorful tabernacle” from a Czech cathedral, right at the entrance to the exhibition, to attract visitors who might have been tempted to pass other parts of the massive Floor area of ​​the Met. They also used Prague’s status as a travel destination for contemporary youth travelers.

After an ambitious renovation and expansion by architect Frank Gehry, Suda returned to his work at AGO in Toronto and was just entering a new era. “AGO was up to date on public relations,” she says. For Suda, this meant finding ways to lure gallery owners into Small Wonders, an exhibition of intricately carved wooden rosaries, prayer beads, and 16th-century altarpieces. Innovations on this show include a virtual reality display, where visitors wear safety glasses and headphones to penetrate a tiny prayer chain that depicts heaven and hell in 3D. It was more than a gimmick. Suda speaks of being moved when groups of nuns and teenagers are fascinated by the VR experience.

ᐆᑌᓃᑳᓅᕁ (ōtē nīkānōhk), 2018, installed at the National Gallery of Canada, 2019. Collection by the artist Joi T. Arcand. (Photo courtesy of NGC)

Jost says that Suda’s success at AGO is to pick up on the undeniably esoteric theme of the Little Miracles and make it popular, a clear sign of what to expect from the National Gallery of Canada. He describes them as “growth-oriented”. Like Böhm, he mentions her sporting background when he describes her will to succeed. “We all make mistakes,” he adds. “But I’m pretty sure she won’t make the same mistake multiple times.”

Measuring success at a federal cultural institution can be difficult. The first impressions of Suda are optimistic. The opening event for the Àbadakone Indigenous Art Show was an unusually crowded, boisterous affair. In interviews, she praised the “incredibly committed employees” of the gallery and attributed an enthusiastic leap to their suggestion to push art from the gallery’s exhibition rooms into their meeting and walking areas.

However, over time, making the gallery more lively will only be important if the public responds to it. According to Suda, annual visits under Mayer’s leadership have already increased significantly to around 400,000, up from 300,000 a few years ago. “You know,” she says, “500,000 would be great in the short term.” She points out that the Canadian History Museum is right across the Ottawa River in Gatineau Que. Attracts more than a million visitors annually.

However, Suda also insists that it is not necessary to falsify the program or rely solely on blockbuster shows by well-known artists to increase the attractiveness of the gallery. “I think we really need to limit our expectations of what the audience wants and trust that they are interested in what we have to say and what our collection has to say,” she says.

In fact, it draws inspiration from the moment in history when the gallery was most controversial – after the purchase of Barnett Newman’s blue and red striped voice of fire in 1989, which critics quickly estimated an unbelievable $ 1.8 million. Suda’s tone of voice gets jealous as she talks about the following turmoil. “The National Gallery played a major role in what art was when the controversy surrounding the voice of fire was about the nation,” she says. “And I think it’s this room that we feel comfortable with somehow.”