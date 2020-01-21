The personal history of David Copperfield (2019)

Dir. Armando Iannucci

Cast: Dev Patel, Peter Capaldi, Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie, Morfydd Clark

Playing time: 119 minutes

Cert: PG

Jonathan Bradshaw delves into the world of a classic Dickens story, which, under the direction of Armando Iannucci, becomes a new success story and relates to recognizable themes.

As someone who was taught about Charles Dickens at school, the story of David Copperfield seemed to have passed me by. It doesn’t matter if you are aware of the story, because Iannucci has made a story that feels remarkably fresh and up-to-date and offers something for everyone.

Cast

The story is told in a personal way by David Copperfield himself (Dev Patel), which takes us on a journey through his life and the many ups and downs he experiences. We are introduced to the many colorful characters that populate Copperfield’s life, including con-man Mr Micawker (Peter Capaldi)and paternal guardian Betsey Trotwood (Tilda Swinton).

Iannucci gets fantastic performances from all cast. A personal highlight is Jairaj Varsani, who plays the young Copperfield. He projects an innocent and fun spirit that contrasts with gloomy Victorian London. Patel then takes over from the child and carries on the story with a similar spirit.

Despite the modern version, the film still has a Victorian feel. Copperfield’s house in the country is constantly sunlit, while its townhouse is gloomy. The London here feels alive and full of progress, which Copperfield uses, failure and finding success. According to the period, the countryside becomes an escape for Copperfield, because he wants to leave London to go to a reversed boat in Yarmouth who thought in his youth.

Themes

Copperfield later meets James Steerforth (Aueurin Barnard) at a “Gentlemen” school. The film highlights issues of class that existed in Victorian Britain, something that separates Copperfield and Steerforth. Although the concept seems dated, these themes will be recognizable to a modern audience, giving the film a relevance.

In short, it’s great to see a Dickens story on the big screen. Many directors have tackled his stories, from David Lean to Carol Reed. However, Iannucci has created a unique adaptation with modern facets, but still feels a unique “Dickensian”.

View the trailer here:

